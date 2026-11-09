Delhi marks Diwali with drone displays, Maha Aarti and social media contests

The Delhi government and Delhi Tourism organised a Diwali celebration at Central Park in Connaught Place on November 7, featuring devotional music in a contemporary format, drone displays and a Maha Aarti dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event as chief guest, alongside Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Tourism Managing Director Suneel Anchipakka, IAS.

Titled 'Delhi ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali', the programme was presented as a public celebration of the festival. The organisers said a large number of visitors attended the event, which brought together religious observances and contemporary entertainment.

The programme included 'Bhajan Clubbing', described as devotional music presented in a contemporary style, along with aerial displays created by drones. A Maha Aarti for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha was also part of the celebrations.

Public engagement through contests Alongside the event, Delhi Tourism launched three social media contests: 'RWA Rangoli', 'Shoot 'n Shine' and 'REEL It'. The initiatives are intended to provide Delhi residents, photography enthusiasts and content creators with a platform to showcase their creativity and share their Diwali celebrations.

Entries for the contests can be submitted until 2pm on November 9. Delhi Tourism has directed interested participants to its official Instagram account, @delhitourism_official, for detailed information and participation guidelines.

The contests extend the department's festival programme to digital platforms, inviting people to contribute their own photographs, videos and creative entries. The release identifies the three contest names and the submission deadline but does not specify individual categories, judging criteria, prizes or the announcement date for results.

Festival programme across formats The event at Central Park combined a public gathering with devotional and visual attractions. The Maha Aarti centred on worship of Lakshmi and Ganesha, while the bhajan presentation and drone displays added contemporary elements to the programme.

The celebration was organised by the Delhi Tourism Department and the Delhi government under the title 'Delhi ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali'. The event was attended by the Chief Minister, the Tourism Minister and the head of Delhi Tourism.

Visitors attended the public celebration at Central Park.