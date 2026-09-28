Delhi opens automated vehicle testing station in Burari with 90,000-vehicle annual capacity

The Delhi government has inaugurated an automated vehicle testing station at Burari, with an annual capacity to test up to 90,000 vehicles. Chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the facility under the government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, according to an official statement.

The Burari station follows the inauguration of an automated testing station at Tehkhand on September 3. The government said the two stations have been operationalised within a span of 23 days as part of its efforts to expand technology-enabled public services.

The automated system is intended to support vehicle fitness testing through equipment-based inspections. The government said the facilities will help improve the effectiveness and transparency of fitness checks, while supporting road-safety measures and efforts to address vehicular pollution.

The rollout comes as Delhi continues to deal with road safety and vehicle emissions, with fitness testing forming part of the regulatory framework for vehicles operating in the capital.

Burari facility to handle 90,000 tests a year The newly inaugurated station at Burari has an annual testing capacity of 90,000 vehicles, the Delhi government said. The facility will be used for automated fitness assessments of vehicles.

The government said technology-driven testing can make inspections more systematic and reduce dependence on manual processes. It expects the facilities to help ensure that vehicles on the road meet applicable fitness requirements.

Vehicle fitness is also relevant to road safety and emissions control. The Delhi government said automated testing will support its efforts to identify vehicles that do not meet required standards and contribute to its wider pollution-control measures.

Government links rollout to technology-led services The opening of the Burari station comes 23 days after the Tehkhand facility was inaugurated. The government described the pace of the rollout as part of its focus on technology-driven governance and faster service delivery.

Manoj Tiwari, MP, cabinet minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and other dignitaries were present at the Burari inauguration.