Delhi outlines six-part plan to strengthen Anganwadi Centres at New Delhi event

The Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development has outlined a six-dimensional vision for strengthening Anganwadi Centres, with an emphasis on expanding their role beyond nutrition delivery to include early childhood care, preschool education, family engagement and community participation.

The vision was presented by Dr Rashmi Singh, secretary of the department, at the ‘Angan Ka Milan’ programme held at the NDMC Community Centre on Babar Road in New Delhi district on October 30. The programme recognised the contribution of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in delivering services related to nutrition, preschool education and early childhood care.

Around 100 Anganwadi Workers and Helpers attended the event. Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma was present as the chief guest, along with Singh, WCD director G Sudhakar and New Delhi district magistrate Sunny Singh, among other departmental officials.

The department's six-part approach comprises Poshan, or nutrition and health; Palna, covering early childhood care and crèche services; Padhai, focusing on preschool education; Parivar, aimed at stronger family engagement; Pratibhagita, encouraging community participation; and Pragati, relating to social and economic empowerment.

The department said the integrated approach is intended to position Anganwadi Centres as community spaces that support the overall development of children, women and families. The programme also featured exhibitions of millet-based recipes and locally developed teaching-learning materials, alongside a medical health check-up camp for the participating functionaries.

focus on nutrition and early learning The exhibition of nutritious recipes prepared using Shree Anna, or millets, was a key feature of the programme. The recipes were developed by field functionaries and showcased the use of locally available foods in everyday diets. The display highlighted the nutritional value and versatility of millets, while drawing attention to the role of food choices in supporting the health and well-being of women and children.

The exhibition also reflected the department's focus on nutrition as one of the key components of Anganwadi services. Under the six-dimensional vision, Poshan covers nutrition and health, while the other areas extend the centres' role into early childhood care, education and community engagement.

A separate display featured teaching-learning materials developed in-house by Anganwadi functionaries using locally available resources. These materials are used at Anganwadi Centres to make preschool education more engaging, interactive and activity-based.

The initiative highlights the role of frontline workers in developing resources suited to young children's learning needs. The materials are intended to support early learning and holistic development through activities at the centres.

The event also included a medical health check-up camp for Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, placing their health and well-being among the programme's areas of focus.

Infrastructure support and recognition for frontline workers Verma appreciated the food preparations displayed at the event and acknowledged the efforts of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in supporting the health of women and children in Delhi. He also assured support for providing public spaces for Anganwadi Centres in government buildings, including premises under the PWD and Delhi Jal Board.

The availability of suitable spaces is an important part of the department's stated effort to strengthen Anganwadi infrastructure. The minister's assurance at the programme covered the possibility of using government premises for centres.

The department also distributed specially designed kits among the participating Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. Developed in-house, the kits contained a bag, uniform, insulated water bottle, cap, first-aid pouch and umbrella. The items were described as useful for supporting the workers in their daily field responsibilities.

The event was organised as part of the department's ‘Angan Ka Milan’ series of programmes. Its focus was on recognising the contribution of frontline functionaries and showcasing their work in nutrition, preschool education and early childhood care.

The six-dimensional vision presented at the gathering brings together services for children and support for women and families within a broader community-oriented framework. The programme also highlighted how workers use local resources to support nutrition and early learning at Anganwadi Centres.