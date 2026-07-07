Delhi plans scientific revival of Ridge forests with 2026-30 eco-restoration roadmap

The Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious Eco-restoration Plan (2026–2030) to revive the city's Ridge forests through scientific forest management, phased ecological restoration and large-scale plantation of native species. The initiative, which will be launched under the nationwide "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, seeks to transform the Ridge into a more resilient urban ecosystem while strengthening Delhi's green cover and climate adaptation efforts.

Spread across 6,303.55 hectares, the programme proposes plantation of more than one crore native saplings over four years, making it one of the largest ecological restoration exercises undertaken in the National Capital. According to the government, the initiative has been prepared under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is based on Delhi's first-ever scientific Working Plan prepared by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, and approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in November 2025.

The plan aims to restore degraded forest landscapes, improve biodiversity, enhance ecosystem services and strengthen long-term conservation of Delhi's Ridge, often described as the city's "green lungs".

Native plantation, legal protection and ecological restoration Unlike conventional plantation drives, the Eco-restoration Plan focuses on scientific habitat restoration. Officials said invasive alien species such as Vilayati Keekar (Prosopis juliflora), Subabul (Leucaena leucocephala) and Safeda (Eucalyptus) will be removed in phases and replaced with indigenous tree species better suited to the Ridge ecosystem.

The first phase during 2026-27 covers nearly 1,490 hectares across the Southern and Central Ridge, where over 28.56 lakh plants – including 14.27 lakh trees and 14.29 lakh shrubs, climbers and bamboo – will be planted.

The government has also proposed creating eight new water bodies within Ridge forests to improve groundwater recharge, soil moisture conservation and wildlife habitats. Eight thematic forests, including Panchvati Van, Rishi Van, Ritu Van, Nakshatra Van, Bel Van and Qurani Vatika, will also be developed to combine biodiversity conservation with cultural and environmental education.

Alongside restoration work, the government is strengthening legal safeguards for Ridge forests. More than 4,700 hectares across the Southern and Central Ridge have already been notified as Reserved Forests under the Indian Forest Act, while proposals covering parts of the Northern Ridge, Nanakpura Ridge and additional areas of the Southern Ridge are under various stages of approval.

Mission Green Delhi aims for wider public participation The Eco-restoration Plan will run alongside Mission Green Delhi under the Green Action Plan 2026-27, which targets plantation of more than 70 lakh saplings across the capital. The programme includes plantation of over 20 lakh trees, 37 lakh shrubs and nearly 93,000 bamboo plants, besides free distribution of more than 12 lakh saplings to schools, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), institutions and citizens.

The government is also launching a technology-enabled Green Drive Portal, through which residents will be able to reserve plantation slots, request doorstep delivery of saplings via "Vriksh Rath", locate government nurseries and register as "Environmental Saviours" for future plantation campaigns.

As part of the Dust Free Delhi Campaign, civic and infrastructure agencies including MCD, PWD, NDMC, DDA, CPWD, NHAI and IFCD will undertake plantation of approximately 24.35 lakh plants along roads, medians and public spaces to reduce dust pollution, improve air quality and create green buffers.