The Delhi government has reconstituted the governing councils of five language academies, bringing 101 members into their administrative and advisory structures. Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra will chair all five academies, while nominated members will serve two-year terms.

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The restructuring covers the Hindi Academy, Sanskrit Academy, Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari Academy, Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy and Punjabi Academy. The government said the exercise, undertaken on the initiative of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and approved by Mishra, aims to strengthen the preservation and promotion of the capital's linguistic heritage and cultural traditions.

Five academies restructured The five councils have different membership strengths, reflecting their respective compositions. The Hindi Academy has 20 members, including Vice-Chairperson Anil Agravanshi, 15 nominated members, two ex-officio members and a member secretary.

The Sanskrit Academy has 18 members, with Prof. Yashveer Singh as vice-chairperson, 13 nominated members, two ex-officio members and a member secretary. The Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari Academy has 17 members, including Vice-Chairperson Dr. Dheeraj Joshi, 12 nominated members, two ex-officio members and a member secretary.

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The Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy has 22 members, with Bipin Bihari as vice-chairperson, 17 nominated members, two ex-officio members and a member secretary. The Punjabi Academy has 24 members, making it the largest of the five councils. Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi has been appointed its vice-chairperson, alongside 19 nominated members, two ex-officio members and a member secretary.

The government said the total of 101 includes nominated members, ex-officio members and member secretaries across the five bodies. The respective academy secretaries will function as member secretaries.

Two-year tenure for nominees The notification specifies that nominated members will hold office for two years from the date of its issuance. Ex-officio members are excluded from this tenure provision.

The principal secretary (Finance), Government of Delhi, and the secretary (Art, Culture and Languages) will serve as ex-officio members in all five academies. This arrangement provides for the participation of senior government officials alongside scholars and representatives from the cultural sector.

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The reconstitution is intended to bring additional academic and professional expertise into the functioning of the language institutions, improve administrative coordination and extend their programmes beyond institutional settings.

Mishra said the new councils brought together scholars, experts and experienced personalities associated with cultural activities. He said their collective role would include preserving, promoting and enriching Delhi's linguistic diversity, while expanding the academies' activities and cultural outreach at the grassroots level.

The exercise places five language institutions under a common ministerial chairmanship while retaining separate governing councils, vice-chairpersons and member secretaries. The government has described the move as part of its effort to strengthen support for regional languages and cultural traditions in the capital.