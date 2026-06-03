Delhi Revamps Central Procurement Agency to Improve Healthcare Supply Chain

The Delhi Government has undertaken a significant administrative overhaul of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the nodal body responsible for procuring medicines, medical equipment and healthcare supplies for government institutions in the capital.

As part of the exercise, more than 40 medical, paramedical and administrative personnel have been transferred, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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The restructuring includes the transfer of 10 doctors, 19 paramedical staff members and 10 administrative employees. The government said the exercise is intended to improve governance, operational efficiency and accountability within the procurement ecosystem.

The administration has simultaneously inducted 12 medical officers from hospitals and healthcare institutions into the CPA to strengthen procurement planning, inventory management, supply chain operations and administrative oversight.

Officials said a review of workforce deployment was also conducted to identify personnel on the agency's payroll who were serving elsewhere, with the objective of optimising human resource utilisation.

The CPA plays a critical role in managing the procurement and distribution of medicines, medical devices and essential healthcare materials across Delhi's public health network. Strengthening the agency has emerged as a key priority as the government seeks to improve service delivery and ensure uninterrupted supply of critical healthcare resources.

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The government has also reassigned responsibilities across several operational units, including procurement, stores, project management, IT systems, grievance redressal mechanisms, RTI matters and hospital coordination functions.

According to the Chief Minister, the broader objective is to build a more transparent and responsive healthcare procurement framework capable of supporting the growing needs of Delhi's public health system.