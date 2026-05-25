Delhi revises water, sewer infrastructure charges; major fee cuts announced for several properties

The Delhi government has announced a significant overhaul of water and sewer infrastructure charges, reducing fees for multiple categories of residential and industrial properties while introducing concessions linked to environmental compliance measures.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the revised framework has been designed to make the charging process more rational, transparent and aligned with actual water demand.

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Under the new policy, infrastructure charges will now be calculated on the basis of real water requirements instead of the total premises area, a shift the government says will reduce unnecessary financial burden on property owners.

Charges to apply only to new or additional construction The government clarified that infrastructure charges will apply only in cases involving new construction or additional built-up area.

For reconstruction projects where water demand remains unchanged, no fresh infrastructure charge will be imposed.

Officials also said non-FAR areas and open spaces would not be included while calculating charges under the revised system.

Concessions for religious institutions, green infrastructure Institutions and religious establishments registered under Section 12AB of the Income Tax Act will receive a 50% additional concession on infrastructure charges.

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A separate 50% concession has also been introduced for institutional and commercial properties operating zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems and sewage treatment plants meeting prescribed standards.

However, the government said the concession would be withdrawn if the ZLD system is found inactive. A penalty of 0.5% per day would also apply in such cases.

Major reduction in charges The Delhi government shared illustrative examples to explain the impact of the revised policy.

For a four-floor property with 300 FAR on plots larger than 200 square metres in Category A and B colonies, infrastructure charges that earlier amounted to ₹13.18 lakh will now reduce to around ₹5.4 lakh.

In E and F category colonies, the revised charge would be about ₹2.7 lakh, while in G and H category colonies the charge would reduce further to around ₹1.62 lakh.

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For industrial properties measuring 1,000 square metres, charges that previously reached up to ₹57.67 lakh will now come down to around ₹8.91 lakh.

Additional concessions for lower-category colonies The government also announced concessions in infrastructure facility charges for lower-category colonies.

E and F category colonies will receive a 50% concession, while G and H category colonies will receive a 70% concession.

Officials said the revised framework would apply only to properties with plot sizes exceeding 200 square metres.

Relaxation for unauthorised colonies As part of the revised process, the government said maps approved by registered architects in unauthorised colonies would now be recognised, a move aimed at simplifying approvals and compliance procedures.

The Rekha Gupta-led administration has in recent months focused on revising civic infrastructure policies, streamlining approvals and promoting environmentally compliant urban infrastructure systems across the capital.

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