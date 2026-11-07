Delhi steps up food safety inspections ahead of Diwali, collects 40 samples

The Delhi government's Food Safety Department has collected 40 food samples and issued improvement notices to eight establishments following inspections of sweet shops, dairies and food manufacturing units across five regions of the capital ahead of Diwali.

The campaign covered North-East, East, Shahdara, South and South-East Delhi, with officials checking food quality and compliance with prescribed hygiene standards. Nearly 100 kg of food material deemed unfit for human consumption was destroyed at a dairy in Mandoli Extension.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the department to carry out regular inspections of food businesses and take action against establishments violating safety regulations. The government said the campaign was aimed at ensuring the availability of safe and quality food products during the festive season.

Samples and violations detected In North-East, East and Shahdara, inspection teams collected 22 samples of khoya, paneer, ghee, kalakand, laddus, gulab jamuns and dry fruit gift packs. At a dairy in Mandoli Extension, officials found foul-smelling khoya, rasgullas and milk contaminated with mosquitoes and flies. Nearly 100 kg of the material was destroyed.

A separate drive in South and South-East Delhi covered 12 establishments, including sweet shops and manufacturing units. Teams collected 18 samples of laddus, barfi, kalakand, rasgulla, khoya, chhena, paneer, ghee and skimmed milk powder for testing.

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The department also acted on a complaint concerning a sweet manufacturing unit in Nihal Vihar. Officials inspected the premises and collected three samples. The unit was found operating without registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Compliance and enforcement During the inspections, officials also assessed whether establishments were following prescribed sanitation and hygiene requirements. Eight establishments were issued improvement notices to address deficiencies identified during the exercise.

The department said further action would depend on laboratory results from the collected samples and findings recorded during inspections. The notices require establishments to address the identified shortcomings, while violations will be dealt with in accordance with applicable rules.

Gupta said food adulteration, the sale of contaminated products and disregard for hygiene requirements were serious concerns because of their direct implications for public health. She said the government would not tolerate negligence and had instructed officials to maintain regular checks on sweet shops, dairies and food manufacturing units.

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The Chief Minister said the government's objective extended beyond action against individual irregularities to developing a system that could ensure reliable and quality food supplies throughout the year, particularly during festivals.

The inspection campaign brings food safety enforcement and consumer protection into focus during a period of increased demand for sweets and dairy products. The department will use laboratory reports and inspection findings to determine the next steps against the establishments covered by the drive.