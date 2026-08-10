Delhi Tourism Department hosts two-day Teej Festival at Dilli Haat INA and Pitampura

The Delhi Tourism Department is hosting a two-day Teej Festival at Dilli Haat INA and Pitampura on August 8 and 9, bringing together cultural programmes, traditional competitions, food stalls and handicraft displays.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the festival at Dilli Haat INA on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai, Delhi Tourism Managing Director Sunil Anchipakka and other guests attended the inauguration.

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The festival is aimed at showcasing the cultural traditions associated with Teej through a mix of traditional activities, competitions and entertainment for visitors.

Competitions and activities planned The festival includes mehendi, bindi and rangoli competitions, with prizes being awarded to winners. A ‘Teej Queen – Miss Teej 2026’ competition is scheduled for August 9.

Women visitors can also participate in activities including swings, musical chairs, Teej-themed slogan competitions and quizzes. The organisers have incorporated these activities as part of the festival programme to encourage public participation.

The event is being held across both Dilli Haat INA and Pitampura, with theme-based decorations and dedicated spaces for various activities.

Food and handicraft stalls Visitors can also explore stalls featuring food, handicrafts and handloom products. Mehendi and bangle stalls have been set up at the venues, while Teej-themed selfie points have been created as additional attractions.

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The festival provides visitors with an opportunity to experience traditional cultural elements alongside food and shopping options. The Delhi Tourism Department expects the event to attract residents of Delhi as well as tourists visiting the capital from other states.

Showcasing Teej traditions Teej is traditionally celebrated as a festival associated with nature, seasonal change and social and cultural gatherings. The Delhi Tourism Department has positioned the event as an opportunity to showcase these traditions in a public festival setting.

According to the department, the festival also seeks to highlight themes of harmony, love and traditional values associated with the celebration.

The two-day programme will continue on August 9 at both venues. Visitors can participate in the scheduled competitions and activities and explore the food, handicraft and handloom stalls set up as part of the festival.

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The festival also provides a platform for local artisans, performers and vendors to present traditional crafts, regional food and cultural practices to a wider audience. By bringing these elements together at two public venues, the event seeks to create an accessible space where visitors can engage with Teej traditions while also supporting handicrafts, handlooms and other forms of local cultural expression. The programme is open to visitors across age groups.