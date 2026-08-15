Delhi Tourism maps 21 sites into four spiritual and heritage circuits

Delhi Tourism has organised a familiarisation tour for media representatives and social media influencers to showcase four newly curated spiritual and heritage tourism circuits covering 21 destinations across the national capital.

The circuits were announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Spiritual & Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026 held on 11 August at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple. The routes group religious, cultural, historical and archaeological sites into defined itineraries.

The initiative comes as the Delhi government seeks to encourage visitors to explore destinations beyond the capital’s established tourist attractions and spend more time in the city.

Four routes cover 21 destinations The Soul of Delhi circuit links Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Agrasen Ki Baoli, Lotus Temple and Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

The Heritage of Delhi circuit includes Birla Temple, Jhandewalan Mata Mandir, Jantar Mantar, Yogmaya Mandir and Jagannath Temple. It combines religious sites with locations of historical and architectural significance.

The Delhi’s Sacred Harmony route covers Praacheen Hanuman Mandir, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The Echoes of Delhi circuit, the longest of the four, includes Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Buddhist Temple, Church of the Redemption, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Chhatarpur Mandir and Linga Bhairavi Sannidhanam.

During the familiarisation tour, participants visited selected destinations and were introduced to their historical, religious, cultural and architectural features. Delhi Tourism said the programme was intended to help media organisations and digital creators develop content around the destinations and their associated histories and traditions.

The department plans to promote the circuits through media coverage, photographs, videos, reels and other digital formats. The move is part of the Delhi government's tourism strategy to develop the capital as a destination rather than primarily a transit point.

The curated routes also provide a route-based framework for linking multiple tourism sites that are otherwise typically visited separately. By grouping destinations according to their religious, cultural and historical characteristics, the initiative seeks to offer visitors defined itineraries covering different parts of the city.

Delhi Tourism said the circuits are intended to cater to domestic as well as international visitors. The initiative adds spiritual and heritage-focused itineraries to the city's existing tourism offerings, which include historical monuments, museums and other established attractions.