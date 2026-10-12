Delhi Tourism organises two-day Dandiya festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government are organising a two-day Dandiya Festival at Gate No. 14 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 11 and 12. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the event in the presence of Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other guests.

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The festival aims to promote traditional Indian folk dance and music while giving residents an opportunity to participate in cultural celebrations. The programme includes Dandiya and Garba performances, musical acts, food stalls and other cultural activities. Entry is free.

Festival features folk performances and food stalls The event brings together dance and music associated with Dandiya and Garba, with visitors encouraged to participate in the celebrations. The organisers said the festival is intended to offer residents a cultural and recreational experience while showcasing traditional festivities.

The opening day's programme featured a performance by the Malhotra Sisters, followed by a DJ set. Visitors were seen participating in the dance celebrations, with several wearing traditional Gujarati attire and using Dandiya sticks.

The festival also includes food stalls and other activities, offering visitors options beyond the musical performances. The organisers have described the event as part of efforts to promote folk traditions and cultural engagement in Delhi.

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Dandiya and Garba are popular forms of group dance associated with festive occasions, particularly Navratri. Public events centred on these traditions provide a platform for residents to experience folk music and dance together.

Sumit Shetty and Vaishnavi Band scheduled for second day The festival will continue on October 12, with performances by Sumit Shetty and the Vaishnavi Band, according to the organisers. Music, dance and food stalls will remain part of the programme.

The event is also intended to contribute to Delhi's cultural calendar by providing a public space for traditional performances and community participation. The organisers said the festival seeks to celebrate India's folk heritage while offering an accessible event for residents.

The two-day programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium concludes on Monday. Visitors can attend without an entry fee, with activities scheduled across the festival period.

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The festival also reflects the role of public events in keeping regional cultural traditions accessible to urban audiences. By bringing performers and visitors together in a shared space, the programme offers an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to engage with folk art forms. The organisers said the event is aimed at making cultural celebrations part of Delhi’s public life while providing residents with an evening of music and dance.