Delhi Tourism pitches capital as global MICE and experiential tourism hub

Delhi Tourism is showcasing the capital’s potential as a destination for MICE, heritage, gastronomy, spirituality and experiential tourism at BLTM 2026, being held from September 2 to 4 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. The event was inaugurated by Suneel Anchipaka, Managing Director of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), as Chief Guest, with Dheera Hettiarachchi, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, as Guest of Honour.

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Anchipaka said Delhi has the advantage of combining connectivity and infrastructure with its heritage, spirituality, culture and gastronomy experiences. He said the participation aims to bring the tourism and hospitality ecosystem together and position Delhi as a preferred destination for MICE, business events, destination weddings and leisure travel.

Delhi seeks longer stays and wider tourism appeal The participation reflects the vision of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra to position Delhi not merely as a transit city but as a global tourism destination. The focus is on encouraging visitors to stay longer, explore experiences and extend their night stays.

As the Host State, Delhi Tourism has brought together 34 private stakeholders, including leading DMCs and hospitality and tourism players such as The Park, IHCL, Radisson Blu and Crowne Plaza. The participation offers a platform for industry stakeholders to connect with hosted buyers, travel trade representatives and corporate decision-makers from India and overseas.

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A major attraction at the Delhi Tourism pavilion is a replica of the iconic Double-Decker Bus, highlighting the capital’s new-age sightseeing and experiential tourism offerings. An Akshardham-themed selfie point and an AR/VR experience have also been created, giving visitors an interactive glimpse of Delhi’s heritage, spirituality, innovation and contemporary tourism experiences.

Spiritual and heritage circuits take centre stage The pavilion is also showcasing four curated Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Circuits covering 21 prominent destinations across Delhi. These circuits bring together iconic places of worship, historic monuments, cultural landmarks and living heritage, offering experiences beyond conventional sightseeing and encouraging tourists to explore multiple facets of the capital.

The pavilion presents Delhi’s monuments, spiritual landmarks, culinary traditions, cultural experiences and new tourism products as part of a vibrant, diverse and year-round destination.

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BLTM 2026 brings together more than 500 exhibitors from five countries and 18 States and Union Territories, over 300 hosted buyers and more than 12,000 pre-scheduled business meetings. The three-day event is expected to strengthen business partnerships, create opportunities for tourism and hospitality stakeholders, encourage longer visitor stays and enhance Delhi’s position on the national and international MICE tourism map.