Delhi Tourism plans heritage walks in CR Park during Durga Puja

Delhi Tourism is organising a series of Spiritual and Heritage Walks at Chittaranjan Park during Durga Puja, offering visitors a closer look at the Bengali cultural traditions and community life that have shaped the neighbourhood.

CR Park, often associated with Delhi’s Bengali community, becomes a major centre of Durga Puja celebrations during the festival. The area hosts decorated pandals, traditional rituals, dhak performances, cultural programmes, Bengali food and community gatherings. The heritage walks will use the festival as an opportunity to explore these traditions as part of Delhi’s wider cultural landscape.

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The initiative is in line with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s “Dilli Sabki Hai” vision and the tourism priorities of Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, according to the release issued by Delhi Tourism.

From CR Park’s history to Puja traditions The walks will introduce visitors to the history and evolution of CR Park, along with the role of the Kali Mandir Society in the area’s cultural life. The itinerary will also cover traditional Puja practices, idol-making and craftsmanship associated with Kumartuli, bhog preparation and eco-friendly visarjan practices.

Visitors will be able to explore prominent pandals, Bengali markets and local food and shops, while also learning about music, art and other elements of Bengali heritage. Curated storytelling and interactions with community members are expected to form an important part of the walks.

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Delhi Tourism has also organised a special walk for influencers on October 7. The event allowed the digital creators to experience and document the area’s spiritual and cultural traditions, including Puja preparations, food, craftsmanship and community participation.

Seven walks scheduled between October 11 and 19 The programme includes seven walks scheduled across different stages of the Durga Puja celebrations. The first, a pre-Puja morning walk, will take place on October 11 from 8 am to 10:30 am. Evening walks are scheduled for October 12, 14 and 15, each from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The October 16 Shashthi walk will focus on Puja rituals, prominent pandals, dhak and Bengali traditions. An Ashtami morning walk on October 18 will run from 8 am to 11 am, covering traditional rituals, aarti and interactions with the local community. The final Navami evening walk on October 19 will include pandal visits, cultural activities, music and Bengali cuisine.

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The walks are available at ₹500 plus GST per person. Registrations can be made through the official Delhi Tourism website. For more information, visitors can contact 011-23363607 or 011-23365358.