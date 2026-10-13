Delhi uses Dandiya Utsav to strengthen cultural event calendar

The Delhi government is looking to position the capital as a major destination for cultural events and public celebrations, with Dandiya Utsav-2026 concluding at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12 after drawing thousands of young participants.

Organised by Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government, the festival brought together people in traditional attire for Garba and Dandiya performances to mark Navratri. The event combined music, dance and community participation, while also reflecting the government’s stated aim of expanding opportunities for residents to experience cultural programmes within Delhi.

Cultural identity and access Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra attended the festival on October 11. Gupta said the government wanted to develop Delhi into a major hub for culture, entertainment and large-scale public celebrations. She reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening the capital’s cultural identity and enabling residents to experience cultural and entertainment events in their own city.

The festival’s format centred on traditional dance, colourful clothing and shared celebration. Thousands of young people participated, making youth engagement a prominent feature of the event. The gathering also gave residents a public platform to celebrate Navratri through cultural practices associated with the festival.

For the government, such events offer a way to bring cultural activities into public spaces and encourage wider participation. The release highlighted the role of music, dance and traditional attire in presenting Delhi’s cultural vibrancy, while creating opportunities for people to come together beyond their usual social circles.

Public events and participation Mishra said the government’s effort was to bring the festival closer to people and offer more opportunities to gather, share happiness and celebrate cultural traditions. His remarks underlined the public participation aspect of the event, which was organised by Delhi Tourism in association with the state government.

Dandiya Utsav-2026 was presented as a celebration of cultural traditions through shared experiences rather than simply a stage programme. Participants joined the festivities in traditional clothing and danced to Garba and Dandiya rhythms, creating a lively atmosphere at the stadium.

The government has said it wants residents to have more opportunities to enjoy cultural and entertainment programmes within Delhi. Gupta’s remarks linked the festival to a wider vision of building the capital’s cultural profile and supporting large-scale public events.