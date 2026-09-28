Delhi-ICCR MoU targets cultural diplomacy, artist and academic exchanges

The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to expand international engagement around the capital’s art, culture and talent, with the partnership covering cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, international student dialogue and academic exchange.

Artist database planned The agreement also puts local and young artists at the centre of the government’s plans for international outreach. Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said artists from Delhi would get opportunities at international platforms and that a comprehensive database of artists would be created.

The database is being presented as a mechanism to identify and connect the city’s artistic talent, although the government release does not specify how artists will be registered, what categories will be covered or when the database will become operational. It also does not provide details of any funding attached to the MoU.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government’s priority was to give Delhi’s heritage, art and culture a global platform alongside development. Her statement places the agreement within a wider approach that links cultural visibility with the city’s development agenda.

For the government, the MoU covers several areas with direct international-facing implications. Cultural diplomacy is identified as a key component, while tourism promotion could provide another route for presenting Delhi’s cultural assets to audiences outside the city. International student dialogue and academic exchange are also included in the stated scope of the partnership.

Focus on international exchanges The focus on students and academic exchange broadens the agreement beyond artistic promotion. It indicates that the government intends the collaboration to include educational and knowledge-based engagement alongside cultural activities, although the release does not list participating institutions, exchange programmes or specific academic disciplines.

The proposed international opportunities for local artists are another stated outcome. The government has not disclosed details of how artists will be selected for overseas or international platforms, or whether the opportunities will involve exhibitions, performances, residencies or other formats.

The MoU was signed on September 28, according to the Chief Minister’s Office. The announcement describes the partnership as a means of giving Delhi’s art, culture and talent global visibility, while retaining development as a parallel priority.

The release did not provide timelines for implementation or identify specific international events linked to the agreement. It instead set out the broad policy areas covered by the partnership and highlighted the planned artist database as a concrete institutional measure.