Delhi’s AYUSH sector gets policy, investment focus at AyurConfluence 2026

The Delhi State AYUSH Society used the 11th Ayurveda Day to bring policy, clinical practice and sectoral growth into a single discussion, organising AyurConfluence-2026 at the NDMC Convention Centre on September 23. The conference focused on “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow: Evidence, Innovation & Care” and included sessions on standards, integrative treatment and practical applications.

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Director AYUSH Dr Yogita Munjal, in her welcome address, highlighted the significance of September 23, which coincides with the equinox and symbolises balance in nature. She also outlined the establishment of the Delhi State AYUSH Society in 2025 and programmes launched under its framework.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh conveyed his wishes to participants and reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to strengthening AYUSH services.

Sector growth and global reach Dr Allamprabhu Gudda, President of the Board of Ayurveda, NCISM, used the keynote address to outline the sector’s reported growth. He said investment in Ayurveda drug manufacturing had increased from USD 2.85 million to USD 25 million during the past decade. The combined Ayurveda drug manufacturing and service sector, he said, currently accounts for USD 36 million.

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According to the figures presented at the conference, AYUSH contributes 1.3% to India’s GDP, while Ayurveda is recording annual growth of 15–17%. A National Sample Survey Office survey cited at the event also found that at least one member practises yoga daily in 4.5 crore families across India.

The release said Ayurveda Day was celebrated in 156 countries in 2026. It added that the Ministry of AYUSH has signed 27 MoUs with foreign governments, while 16 countries host AYUSH academic chairs and 43 AYUSH Information Centres operate across 39 countries.

Focus on clinical standards The conference’s technical programme linked Ayurveda with hospital standards and integrative healthcare. Dr Raghuram Ayyagari delivered an invited lecture on orientation for Indian Public Health Standards in AYUSH hospitals, followed by a session on integrative management of respiratory disorders by Dr Shamin Akhtar, a pulmonologist and intensivist at St Stephen’s Hospital.

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Further sessions covered integrative management of lifestyle disorders, Marma therapy and Ayurvedic approaches to diabetic nephropathy. Medical officers, teaching faculty and pharmacy officers were also felicitated for their contribution to the AYUSH system.

The event concluded with an interactive-cum-valedictory session. The Delhi State AYUSH Society said the programme reflected the Directorate of AYUSH’s focus on evidence-informed Ayurveda, innovation, quality standards and integrative approaches, while providing professionals a platform for knowledge exchange and strengthening AYUSH service delivery across Delhi’s public healthcare delivery system.