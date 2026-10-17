Delhi's Dandiya festival combines folk culture and public participation

Delhi’s three-day Dandiya and Navratri festival began at Chhatrasal Stadium on October 16, with the opening day dedicated to young people. Organised in collaboration with Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government, the event runs until October 18 and features traditional dance, music programmes, food stalls and cultural activities. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra attended the opening as chief guests, according to the organisers.

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The festival is intended to promote traditional Indian folk dance and music while giving visitors an opportunity to engage with the cultural traditions associated with Navratri. Organisers said young people participated in large numbers on the first day, joining celebrations centred on Dandiya and Garba, two dance forms associated with the festivities.

Folk traditions on display The programme features traditional Gujarati dance, with participants performing in traditional attire and holding dandiyas, or wooden sticks, as they move to music. Garba performances and other musical programmes are also part of the schedule, alongside food stalls and cultural activities.

The event offers free entry, according to the press release. The organisers have positioned the festival as a public cultural gathering where visitors can experience dance, music and food during the Navratri season. The release did not specify expected attendance figures, the number of performances or the participating artists.

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The event is being held with the support of Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government. The presence of the chief minister and tourism minister marked the opening programme, which focused on youth participation. The festival continues for two more days, giving residents further opportunities to attend the performances and take part in the celebrations.

Anganwadi workers next The programme on October 17 will be dedicated to Anganwadi workers, the organisers said. The festival is scheduled to conclude on October 18. No additional details about the following day’s programme were provided in the release. The announcement did not include a cost estimate or vehicle deployment timing, officials said.

The celebration brings together dance performances, music and food offerings as part of the seasonal festivities. Its stated purpose is to encourage interest in traditional folk forms and provide an accessible cultural experience for visitors. With entry free, the event is open to those wishing to attend the activities at Chhatrasal Stadium.

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The organisers described the opening day as a celebration for young people and said the festival offers a mix of entertainment and cultural engagement. Over the remaining days, visitors can attend Dandiya and Garba performances, explore food stalls and participate in the Navratri celebrations. The event is scheduled to run through October 18.