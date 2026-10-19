Delhi’s Dandiya/Navratri festival concludes after three days of celebrations

The three-day Dandiya/Navratri Festival 2026 concluded at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, with thousands of visitors attending the event. Organised on the occasion of Navratri with the support of Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government, the festival focused on traditional Indian folk dance, music and festive culture.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the festival and attended the concluding event as chief guest. Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Tourism managing director Sunil Anchipakka were also present.

The programme combined cultural performances and dance with food offerings, giving visitors an opportunity to take part in the festivities. The organisers said the event was intended to promote traditional folk art forms and provide a shared space for cultural participation.

Teachers and young people participate in final-day events The concluding day was dedicated to teachers, with a large number of educators and young people taking part in the celebrations. Their participation formed a key part of the final-day programme, which centred on music, dance and the wider traditions associated with Navratri.

The festival brought visitors together at Chhatrasal Stadium for a public cultural event. The organisers said the celebrations were designed to offer entertainment while encouraging people to engage with India’s festive heritage.

The decision to dedicate the final day to teachers added an acknowledgement of their contribution to education and society to the programme. Their participation, alongside that of young people, formed part of the concluding day's activities and brought different groups together through a shared cultural celebration.

Events such as Dandiya and Navratri festivals also provide opportunities for people to engage with traditional dance forms in a public setting. Through music and group participation, these celebrations allow attendees to experience cultural practices beyond their usual social and community spaces.

The participation of visitors across the three days reflected the festival's focus on making cultural activities accessible to a wider audience. The programme brought together entertainment and opportunities to experience traditional festivities in the capital.

Event promotes traditional dance and festive culture The Dandiya/Navratri festival aimed to provide a platform for traditional Indian folk dance and music while showcasing aspects of the country’s cultural traditions. Food and other culinary offerings were also part of the event.

Navratri is widely associated with devotional observances, music and traditional dances, with celebrations taking different forms across regions. Dandiya is one of the dance traditions commonly associated with the festival. By including dance, music and food, the Delhi event brought several aspects of festive culture together in one programme.

The festival also offered visitors an opportunity to participate in seasonal celebrations in a shared public space. Such gatherings form part of the wider cultural calendar in the capital, where festivals can bring together residents from different backgrounds through common traditions and activities.