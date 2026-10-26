Delhi’s Festival of Lights extends craft bazaar into the evening

The Festival of Lights 2026 at Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh is bringing more than 180 stalls of handmade products, textiles, jewellery, folk art, home décor and regional food to the capital. Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with Dastkar, the event runs from October 22 to November 3, with extended evening hours intended to support Delhi’s night tourism offering.

The bazaar opens daily from 11 am to 8 pm. From Friday to Sunday, it remains open until 10 pm as part of the Special Weekend Nights programme. Entry costs ₹50, and parking is available.

Night tourism and artisan sales The weekend initiative was inaugurated by Suneel Anchipaka, managing director and chief executive officer of DTTDC, alongside Dastkar chairperson Poonam Muttreja and co-founder Laila Tyabji. Anchipaka toured the bazaar, interacted with artisans, sampled regional food and watched a puppet show.

DTTDC said the programme forms part of its effort to promote night tourism through its tourism projects and properties. Dastkar is organising the evening bazaar at the Nature Bazaar site, extending the festival experience beyond daytime shopping. The initiative is intended to create a public space where visitors can engage with crafts and culture while artisans have opportunities to sell directly to customers.

The stalls showcase traditional and contemporary handmade work from across India. Textiles include chikankari, Kashida, Kantha and Chamba embroidery, patchwork, Gota Patti, Kalamkari, Ajrakh and Sanganeri prints, Bandhani, Shibori, Ikat, Chanderi, Maheshwari and Paithani weaving. Jewellery includes silver filigree, Dokra, beadwork and Meenakari, while home and gift products range from terracotta and blue pottery to papier-mâché, Bidri metalwork and wood carving.

Performances and workshops The weekend schedule features Kabir renditions by Yusra Naqvi on October 24, Dandiya and Garba on October 25, qawwali by the Qutbi Brothers on October 30, a Kuchipudi performance by the Dhrii Kuchipudi Collective on October 31, and Punjabi Gidda on November 1. The programme also lists Kathak and Rajasthani folk performances on October 23.

Children’s activities include puppet shows on October 23 and bioscope and magic shows on October 24 and 25. More than 12 food stalls will serve regional cuisines and street food, including offerings associated with Bihar, Manipur, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Interactive craft workshops are scheduled for October 24, 25 and 31, and November 1, with sessions from noon to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Participants can explore Warli art from Maharashtra with Dilip Rama Bahota and Lippan art from Gujarat with Harijan Puja Raymal.