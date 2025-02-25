Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi’s rampant illegal encroachments have stagnated its development, Union Minister Manohar Lal said on Tuesday as he promised to transform the Capital within the next two years.

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal described Gurugram as the most developed city. He highlighted its significant growth under his decade-long tenure as Haryana Chief Minister, contrasting it with Delhi, which, he said, has seen little change.

He said Delhi's limited land and widespread illegal encroachments hinder urban expansion, exacerbated by policy and political challenges.

"Over the past 10-12 years, we have transformed Gurugram, whereas Delhi has remained stagnant. Unauthorised colonies have proliferated, and illegal encroachments are widespread. Fortunately, the political landscape has improved. Today, from this very stage, I declare that within the next two years, we will reform all necessary policies and fully address Delhi’s urban development needs," the minister said.

Reflecting on his tenure as Haryana CM, he said urban development posed significant challenges.

Manohar Lal said he always honoured suggestions and recommendations from the government and public alike.

He added that his government introduced new policies and made nearly 30 amendments to existing ones. Now, as he takes charge at the Centre, he assured that all suggestions would be acknowledged and implemented.

"Now that I have been entrusted with the responsibility of urban development at the central level, I assure you that any suggestions or concerns regarding new policies will be addressed with necessary improvements. You are aware of public demands, and whatever you propose, we will strive to fulfill," the minister said.

Further, he said Madhya Pradesh has a lot of scope, and praised the state for its rapid adoption of central government policies.

The minister assured a single-window clearance from the centre for need-based approvals from the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has immense potential, and with its growing population, we must focus on developing sustainable living environments. Along with housing, urban mobility plays a crucial role-better mobility ensures easier access to residential facilities and makes cities more desirable. Expanding the metro network in Bhopal and Indore is essential, and we are committed to meeting mobility demands as they arise," he said.

He stressed that focusing on environmental conservation and developing green areas is crucial.

The larger the city, the more challenges arise in policy implementation. Compared to Gurugram, cities like Bhopal and Indore are smaller, making new developments easier, he said.

The new policies introduced here are highly lucrative, incorporating various innovative provisions such as land pooling and increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR), Manohar Lal added.