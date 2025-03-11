Dell’s New PowerEdge Servers with AMD are here to Fastrack AI’s ‘Vision to Value’

With a continuous push to introduce AI solutions and products, Dell Technologies is accelerating the adoption of AI across industries. The company has now taken the leap with the introduction of its next-gen PowerEdge servers powered by AMD, designed to fuel the future of AI-driven business innovation.

PowerEdge AI Servers With Dell’s expansive portfolio and AMD’s processing power – the duo has established a strong stance in this AI age with a portfolio that makes AI adoption easy for enterprises.

Here’s how they aim to enable organisations with the new servers:

Advertisement

Support business transformation, enhance Generative AI insights, and boost AI/ML/DL operations at the speed of business

Simplify IT operations by streamlining processes with intuitive automation – reducing downtime and complexity

Ensure security, built as a foundational principle with cryptographic verification, system lockdown, and robust boot and firmware safeguards - anchored by a silicon Root of Trust

Product-design to improve energy efficiency, optimise energy consumption, and use recycled materials Spotlight on the new PowerEdge AI Servers lineup With AI evolving and reshaping industries, the new servers, powered by AMD, are built to equip Indian enterprises with the scalable infrastructure to handle the demands of AI-powered applications.

New Servers Processors Memory Workloads PowerEdge R6715 One 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processor DDR5 memory, up to 5200 MT/s Virtualization, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) and NFV PowerEdge R7715 One 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processor DDR5 memory, up to 5200 MT/s AI, Software defined storage, Dense virtualization and Data analytics PowerEdge R6725 Two 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors DDR5 Memory, up to 6000 MT/s AI, HPC, Dense VDI and Virtualization PowerEdge R7725 Two 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors DDR5 Memory, up to 6000 MT/s AI, Data analytics, All flash SDS and VDI PowerEdge XE7745 Two AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors with up to 192 Zen5 cores per processor 24 DDR5 DIMM slot, RDIMM Gen AI fine-tuning, Gen AI inferencing, Natural Language Processing, Digital Twins

Learn more.

Launch in Mumbai

With this launch, Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to catalysing India’s AI journey.

Advertisement

In a significant move to bolster AI adoption across Indian businesses, Dell Technologies this week launched its PowerEdge AI Servers in Mumbai.

A presentation by Vivek Malhotra, Sr. Director of Channel Sales, on the need to build AI-ready infrastructure to drive real value was followed by the launch by Kailash Joshi, ISG Sales Director at the partner launch. The Dell leaders highlighted how the tech company is uniquely positioned to equip partners with solutions that unlock AI’s true potential. Building on this, Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director at Dell Technologies, took the stage to unveil the 17G servers at the customer launch event.

The leaders emphasised that India is at an inflection point, where AI’s potential is undeniable, but scalability remains a significant challenge for many enterprises. And Dell Technologies’ latest PowerEdge AI Servers are designed to meet the evolving demands of data-intensive AI applications.

Advertisement

With this launch, Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to catalysing India’s AI journey, equipping enterprises to accelerate AI innovation at scale. By bringing innovation closer to Indian enterprises, the company is driving efficiency, accelerating growth, and shaping the future of intelligent business.

After the launch in Mumbai, the company is all set to bring the spotlight to Bengaluru. The next phase of innovation is about to unfold. Bengaluru, get ready to witness the future of AI-driven technology firsthand!

Explore more about the products here.

For more information, follow Dell Technologies India on X.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.