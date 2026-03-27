Desert Coolers for Large Rooms in India — Models for Summer 2026

Hosting a summer party is fun — until the room gets too hot and the cooler cannot keep up. Standard coolers work well for one person but may struggle to cool a room full of guests. That is where a high-air-throw desert cooler makes a noticeable difference. It pushes cool air across 30–40 feet so everyone stays comfortable, no matter where they are sitting. Brands like Symphony, Crompton, and Bajaj make large-capacity models with tanks from 75 to 150 litres, which can be suitable for keeping a crowd cool from afternoon to evening.
The good news is that upgrading does not have to mean a large one-time expense. Consumers may visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, select a preferred air cooler, and apply for loan approval online — all before visiting a store. Customers may then visit the nearest partner store to complete the purchase and split the total cost into Easy EMIs that fit their monthly budget. And if the selected model qualifies for zero down payment, it can be taken home the same day with payments starting next month.
What features matter most in a high-air-throw cooler for large rooms?
For summer party hosting, the ideal cooler should have a tank capacity of at least 75 litres, an air throw of 30–40 feet, and honeycomb cooling pads for maximum efficiency. Here is what each feature means in practice:
Which high-air-throw desert cooler should one buy this summer?
The following are some commonly available high-air-throw desert coolers, ranging from 75-litre to 150-litre tank capacity across brands:
|Model
|Capacity
|Key feature
|Approx. price
|EMI starting from
|Crompton Ozone Desert
|75L
|Everlast Pump and Auto Fill
|Rs. 10,960
|Rs. 1,218/month
|Novamax Rambo
|150L
|8,550 CMH High Air Delivery
|Rs. 11,906
|Rs. 1,323/month
|Hindware Snowcrest 80
|80L
|Multi-directional Caster Wheels
|Rs. 11,999
|Rs. 1,333/month
|Bajaj Shield Series Mighty
|122L
|Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads
|Rs. 12,500
|Rs. 1,389/month
|Symphony Sumo 115 XL
|115L
|i-Pure Air Filtration
|Rs. 16,499
|Rs. 1,834/month
|Bajaj XForce 135
|135L
|Semi-Commercial DuraMarine Pump
|Rs. 19,500
|Rs. 2,166/month
Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.
Limited-time offers on air coolers
The following offers may be available on select air cooler purchases during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale:
|Offer
|Details
|Cashback
|Flat Rs. 1,500 on all in-store purchases
|EMIs
|Starting from Rs. 1,000 per month
Terms and conditions apply. Check with the store for details.
How to buy a high-air-throw cooler with Bajaj Finserv?
Stay cool this summer without a large upfront payment is possible through financing options.. Buying an air cooler on EMI is one option to upgrade home comfort without paying the full amount upfront. With the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan, costs can be split into installments, while the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator combines brand, and dealer offers with EMI benefits — helping estimate overall savings. Here is how it works:
For most households hosting summer parties, a desert cooler with a tank capacity of 75-litres or more and an air throw of at least 30 feet offers a balanced combination of cooling coverage, runtime, and value. With the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan, the cost can be spread across multiple months instead of being paid upfront.
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