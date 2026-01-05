Desert Vipers win maiden ILT20 title after 46-run victory over MI Emirates

Dubai, Jan 5 (PTI) Skipper Sam Curran smashed an unbeaten fifty to help Desert Vipers clinch their maiden ILT20 title with a 46-run victory over MI Emirates here.

The Desert Vipers took home a cash prize of USD 700,000 along with the Black Belt, while MI Emirates were awarded USD 300,000.

Curran smashed an unbeaten 74 off 51 balls, studded with eight fours and two sixes, to power his team to an unassailable 182/4. He was well supported by Max Holden (41 off 32) and Dan Lawrence’s (23 off 15) late charge.

Naseem Shah (3/18), Usman Tariq (2/20), and Khuzaima Tanveer (2/22) led the bowling effort before David Payne’s three-wicket haul (3/42) restricted MI Emirates to 136.

The Vipers' skipper Curran capped off an impressive tournament by finishing with both the Red Belt (Most Valuable Player) and the Green Belt (Best Batter).

Curran ended the season with 397 runs, including three half-centuries, and complemented his batting efforts with seven wickets and 10 catches.

In the second innings, Naseem set the tone early, removing Andre Fletcher (10 off 11) and Tom Banton (7 off 6). MI Emirates lost three wickets inside six overs and crawled to 46/3.

Usman Tariq turned up the heat by dismissing Sanjay Krishnamurthi (2 off 9) in the eighth over. Shakib Al Hasan (36 off 27) attempted to steady the innings with calculated strikes, but boundaries were hard to come by.

With Kieron Pollard struggling to break free, MI Emirates reached 72/4 after 10 overs, falling further behind in the chase.

After Naseem removed Pollard to end any late resistance, David Payne ripped through the lower order, bagging three wickets in the 18th over.

Khuzaima Tanveer sealed the title by clattering Muhammad Rohid’s stumps (3 off 4) as the Vipers closed out the match with nine balls to spare.

The White Belt (Best Bowler) was claimed by Dubai Capitals’ Waqar Salamkheil, who led the bowling charts with 18 wickets.