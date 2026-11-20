Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 23 development projects worth ₹48.44 crore in Dehradun’s Cantonment Assembly constituency. The package comprises 10 completed projects worth ₹29.41 crore and 13 works worth ₹19.03 crore for which foundation stones were laid. At a public meeting in Kolagarh, he announced eight measures.

Local infrastructure priorities The announcements cover drainage, roads, drinking water, higher education and municipal limits. Dhami said approval for reconstruction of the Shastrinagar drain would be expedited. The government would pursue a degree college on available land at Harbans Kapoor Government Inter College. He also announced steps to pursue the widening of Kanwali Road and construction of various roads through the Public Works Department at a cost of ₹5 crore.

The Chief Minister said one tubewell each would be installed in Ward 23 of Yamuna Colony, Ward 41 of Indrapuram and Ward 43 near the Lord Shiva temple in Hindlok Colony. Strengthening the drinking water line in Govindgarh’s Ward 14 would be taken up at an estimated cost of more than ₹4 crore. A proposal for the Vijay Park drinking water line, estimated at around ₹5 crore, would be included in future plans. He also said the government would take necessary action on including Premnagar in the municipality.

Wider development agenda Dhami said Dehradun, as the state capital, was a key centre for education, healthcare, tourism and employment. The government was working to develop it as a well-planned city with modern facilities. He said the Cantonment constituency had a special significance for him because the Chief Minister’s residence was located there.

Dhami cited projects such as the Char Dham all-weather road, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project and the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor to improve Uttarakhand’s connectivity. He said air services and helicopter connectivity were also receiving attention.

The Chief Minister listed welfare measures, including three free LPG cylinders annually for Antyodaya families, 30% horizontal reservation for women in government services, pensions, scholarships and a sports quota in government jobs. He said 208 types of pathological tests were being provided free of cost.