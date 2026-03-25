Dhami cites welfare measures for girls at the Navratri kanya pujan event in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday attended a mass kanya pujan programme at the Sanatan Dharm Mandir complex in Prem Nagar, Dehradun, where 1,100 girls were worshipped during Chaitra Navratri celebrations. At the event, he linked the religious observance to the state government’s welfare framework for girls, outlining support measures spanning education, employment and social assistance.

Dhami said Chaitra Navratri was not only a festival of faith but also an occasion to reinforce values of respect, service and social responsibility. He said the practice of kanya pujan reflected the place accorded to girls in Indian tradition and should translate into a wider social commitment to ensuring education, safety and dignity for every daughter.

In his address, the chief minister highlighted several government interventions aimed at improving support for girls and women in the state. These include scholarships, bicycle distribution for girls on admission to Class 9, incentive support for students passing Class 12, and 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs.

He also referred to social assistance provisions tied to marriage support. According to the chief minister, registered construction workers are eligible for assistance of ₹61,000 for the collective marriage of their daughters and up to ₹55,000 for individual marriages. Families from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and economically weaker sections are also eligible for marriage assistance of up to ₹50,000.

Dhami said the state government was implementing schemes such as the Nanda Gaura Yojana, Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana, Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kit Yojana and nutrition support initiatives, describing them as part of a broader effort to support girls from birth through education, health and employment. The remarks positioned the event not just as a religious gathering but also as a platform to underline policy commitments related to women’s welfare.

He said daughters contribute to social and cultural continuity through care, values and participation in family and community life, and added that public observances should encourage practical commitments rather than remain symbolic. He urged citizens to take a pledge for the protection, education and advancement of girls so that the sentiment behind kanya pujan is reflected in everyday social conduct.

The chief minister also said the nine days of Navratri should be seen as a period for introspection, humility and public duty in addition to worship. He described kanya pujan as a practice that combines tradition with a message of social accountability.