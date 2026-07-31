Dhami clears ₹676 crore for infrastructure, utilities and local body projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth ₹676 crore for infrastructure, utility and local governance projects across the state, with allocations spanning urban development, electricity, drinking water, higher education and local body grants.

According to the state government, the approvals are intended to improve public infrastructure and expedite implementation of key development initiatives while strengthening civic services in urban and rural areas.

The sanctioned amount covers projects related to solar lighting, LED street lighting systems, water supply, electricity distribution, educational infrastructure and fiscal support for district panchayats and urban local bodies.

Urban infrastructure and public services Among the approved works is ₹35 lakh for installation of 200 solar lights in Almora Municipal Corporation to improve public lighting through renewable energy. Chamiyala Nagar Panchayat has received approval of ₹3.07 crore for installation of a Central Control Monitoring System and LED street lighting.

Additional allocations include ₹1.95 crore for LED street lighting and CCMS infrastructure across major roads in Dehradun, ₹1.99 crore for similar works in Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation and ₹3.93 crore for expansion of LED lighting infrastructure within Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

The government has also sanctioned ₹2.13 crore for the Krishnapur drinking water scheme in Nainital district to strengthen local water supply infrastructure.

Power sector and institutional investments The power sector accounts for a significant share of the approvals. The government sanctioned ₹2 crore under an approved ₹5 crore project for construction of substations and transmission infrastructure in Kumaon. It also cleared the first instalment of ₹23.10 crore for three UJVNL projects supported by the Union government.

An allocation of ₹212.10 crore has been approved for electricity infrastructure under the Kedarnath Dham Master Plan, including substations and associated transmission lines to improve power reliability in the pilgrimage area.

Separately, ₹19 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a postgraduate science faculty building at Government Postgraduate College, Augustmuni.

The government has also approved ₹82.21 crore for district panchayats and ₹325.03 crore for urban local bodies as the second quarterly instalments under the Fifth State Finance Commission recommendations.

According to the state government, the financial package is expected to support faster implementation of infrastructure projects, improve delivery of essential public services and strengthen institutional capacity at the local level. The approvals are also aimed at improving civic infrastructure while supporting long-term investments in utilities and public administration across Uttarakhand.