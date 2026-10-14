Dhami clears funding for roads, police buildings and landslide works

dhamiUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved funding for a range of development and construction projects across the state, with the government announcement putting the overall package at around ₹70 crore. The works span roads, pedestrian access, religious facilities, police buildings, landslide mitigation and irrigation infrastructure for nurseries.

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The largest individual allocation listed is ₹19.99 crore for improvements to the remaining roads on the campus of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district. The approval addresses campus road works covered by earlier announcements, according to the release.

In Gadarpur constituency, ₹2.67 crore has been approved for a dharamshala in Dilipnagar village and construction work at religious sites across the constituency. The listed locations include Jainagar No. 3, Sanjay Nagar Khalpara in Chandipur, the Radha Krishna temple in Chandipur, wards 1 and 3 of Dineshpur, Keshavgarh Colony, Sanlay Nagar, Lalpuri and Khatola No. 2 Baxad.

Roads and access works In Sahaspur constituency of Dehradun district, ₹76.60 lakh has been approved for cement concrete tiled roads and drains in Jhajhra, Sainik Colony and wards 8 and 9 of Sudhowala. The first instalment will be ₹45.96 lakh. The works include routes connecting local landmarks and homes, as well as internal roads.

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For the Purnagiri fair area in Champawat constituency, ₹77.22 lakh has been approved for maintenance work, a rest shelter and a culvert. The first instalment is ₹46.33 lakh. Separately, a revised estimate of ₹5.38 crore has been approved for construction of the 7.740-km Pokhari-Chandikaghat motor road in Gangolihat constituency.

In Haridwar constituency, ₹9.34 crore has been approved under the rural state scheme for a 250-metre steel truss pedestrian bridge over the Rawasan river, between Rasoolpur-Mangolpura-Aryanagar and Lal Dhang.

Safety and public facilities The package includes ₹9.71 crore for residential and non-residential buildings at the Police Training College in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal. In Almora district's Sult constituency, ₹3.80 crore has been approved for residential accommodation at the Sult police station, with ₹1.52 crore cleared as the first instalment.

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In Purola constituency, Uttarkashi district, ₹5.35 crore has been approved to treat a chronic landslide zone on the Mori-Netwar-Jakhol state highway at kilometre 9. A further ₹14.50 crore has been approved for two construction works related to the treatment of chronic landslide-prone zones.

The approvals also include ₹78.50 lakh to install irrigation systems at 10 Eco Task Force nurseries, to improve public access and safety.