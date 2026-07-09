Dhami directs banks to boost credit-deposit ratio, hold outreach camps in low-performing districts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed banks to intensify efforts to improve the state's credit-deposit (CD) ratio, particularly in districts where lending remains below desired levels. Chairing the 97th meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) at the Secretariat in Dehradun, the Chief Minister reviewed banking services, credit distribution, financial inclusion and the implementation of self-employment schemes.

Dhami said the banking sector plays a crucial role in the state's economic growth and asked banks to make credit more accessible for farmers, entrepreneurs, women and youth. He expressed concern over the low CD ratio in Bageshwar, Pauri, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Tehri districts and directed officials to organise regular outreach camps in these areas.

He instructed district administrations, lead banks and concerned departments to jointly identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure timely disbursal of loans. The Chief Minister said efforts should be made to bring Uttarakhand’s credit-deposit ratio closer to the national average.

Emphasising citizen-centric banking, Dhami said eligible applicants should not be denied benefits merely on technical grounds. Instead, banks should guide applicants in rectifying deficiencies so that they can access government welfare and livelihood schemes.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state achieved nearly 96% of its Annual Credit Plan target in FY 2025-26, while lending to the MSME sector surpassed 111% of the target. He described the performance as an indicator of positive economic momentum but stressed that further improvement was needed.

Dhami also directed banks to prioritise lending under schemes such as Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana 2.0, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Swarozgar Yojana, Homestay Scheme, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana and Kisan Credit Card. He called for enhanced banking support for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, tourism and enterprises based on local products.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan suggested integrating major banks with the cybercrime helpline 1930 to ensure quicker action in fraud-related cases. He also recommended regular meetings of SLBC sub-committees to address issues in a time-bound manner.