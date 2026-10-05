Dhami highlights maternal, child nutrition at Khatima Angan Milan event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said maternal and child health and nutrition were among the state government’s top priorities as he participated in the ‘Angan Milan’ programme at the Anganwadi Centre in Gosi Kua Bhudai, Khatima.

The programme focused on interaction with children, pregnant women, mothers, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers, along with distribution of nutritional assistance. Dhami served food to children, participated in a godbharai ceremony and blessed pregnant women. Nutrition kits were distributed to 10 pregnant women, while 10 beneficiaries received Mahalakshmi kits. The chief minister also performed annaprashan for five children and felicitated nine Anganwadi workers and two ASHA workers.

Focus on maternal health Dhami said the ‘Angan Milan’ programme was a means of taking service, affection and dialogue to every person and household. He said such programmes were being organised across Uttarakhand.

He said Anganwadi centres were important not only for providing nutrition but also for early education, values and the overall development of children. He praised Anganwadi workers for helping deliver government welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries while caring for children. He said Anganwadi workers’ service and dedication were exemplary and central to reaching families with welfare services effectively.

Dhami said the Mahalakshmi Kit Yojna, nutrition schemes and the Chief Minister Women Nutrition Scheme were providing assistance and nutrition to mothers and children. He said arrangements were being made for birth waiting homes to help pregnant women in remote and difficult areas access safe delivery facilities.

The chief minister also said helicopter ambulance services were being made available when required. He referred to the Janani Shishu Suraksha Programme, under which pregnant women and newborns receive necessary health services, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, through which financial assistance is provided to pregnant and lactating women.

Focus on early childhood Dhami said early childhood was an important stage and that nutritious food, proper care, early education and good values could help establish a strong foundation for a healthy future. He said the responsibility for children’s nutrition and health belonged not only to the government but also to society as a whole.

He said the government wanted Anganwadi centres to become centres for better nutrition, health, early education, values and overall development. He added that cooperation among the government, society and families could strengthen the foundation of a healthy and empowered Uttarakhand.