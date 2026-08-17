Dhami inaugurates Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 at Maharana Pratap Sports Complex in Dehradun, with the state hosting athletes, coaches and officials from India and abroad for the four-day event.

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The competition is scheduled from August 17 to 20 and is among the international sporting events being hosted in Uttarakhand as the state seeks to expand its presence in winter and ice sports.

Event to strengthen Uttarakhand's sporting profile Dhami said hosting the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy was significant for Uttarakhand and could strengthen the state's position as a destination for winter and ice sports.

He said sport provides a platform for people from different countries to come together and promotes friendship, goodwill and a spirit of healthy competition.

Welcoming the participating athletes, the chief minister said the outcome of a competition should not be measured only by victory or defeat. Discipline, commitment, perseverance and respect for the sporting spirit were equally important, he said.

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State expands sports infrastructure Dhami said the state government was working to build a stronger sports ecosystem and referred to Uttarakhand's hosting of the 38th National Games last year.

He said the National Games helped establish a foundation of modern sports infrastructure in the state and strengthened its ability to host competitions of a higher level.

Under the proposed Sports Legacy Plan, 23 sports academies are to be established across eight major cities. The academies are expected to provide athletes with access to advanced training facilities.

The state is also working towards establishing its first sports university in Haldwani, while a women's sports college has already been started in Lohaghat.

Policy support for athletes The chief minister said Uttarakhand's new sports policy includes opportunities in government service for athletes winning medals at national and international competitions.

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Talented athletes are also being supported through sports scholarships and free education and training at residential sports colleges, according to the state government.

Other initiatives include the Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Athlete Promotion Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Athlete Scheme and sports kit scheme.

Focus on diverse sporting disciplines Dhami said the government was seeking to promote traditional sports alongside water sports, adventure sports, winter sports and ice sports.

He said the state wanted to develop Uttarakhand as a preferred training centre for athletes from India and other countries.

The chief minister also said events such as the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy could encourage young people to participate in sports while creating greater visibility for Uttarakhand's sporting infrastructure.

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The competition will be held at Maharana Pratap Sports Complex through August 20. Officials from the Asian Skating Union, Ice Skating Association of India and Uttarakhand's sports department were present at the inauguration.