Dhami orders probe into Chamoli helicopter crash, directs relief for affected families

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the helicopter accident in Chamoli district, in which lives were lost. He has also asked the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that necessary relief arrangements are made promptly.

Expressing grief over the incident, Dhami conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died and prayed for peace for the departed souls. He said the causes of the accident should be investigated in detail, with all aspects examined seriously.

The chief minister's directions focus on the investigation into the accident as well as the immediate response by the district administration. The authorities have been asked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident while ensuring that families affected by the loss receive the required assistance.

The statement, however, does not provide details about the number or identities of those who died, the type of helicopter involved, its operator or the precise circumstances in which the accident occurred. It also does not specify whether a particular agency has been assigned the investigation.

Investigation to examine circumstances of the crash Dhami has instructed the concerned officials to carry out a detailed inquiry into the helicopter accident. He said all aspects of the incident must be examined carefully to establish the reasons behind it.

The investigation will be an important part of the official response, as the authorities seek to determine the circumstances that led to the loss of lives. The chief minister has called for a serious examination of the incident rather than drawing conclusions before the relevant details are established.

No specific cause of the accident has been identified in the statement. Details relating to the helicopter's flight, the circumstances immediately before the crash and any findings from an initial assessment have also not been made available.

The statement does not mention the name of the authority or agency that will conduct the inquiry. Nor does it provide a timeline for the investigation or indicate when its findings are expected to be submitted.

The direction to investigate all aspects of the accident places emphasis on establishing the circumstances through an official examination. Any conclusions about the cause of the crash will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Administration directed to ensure timely relief The chief minister has also asked the Chamoli district administration to ensure that affected families receive all possible assistance. He directed officials to make necessary relief and other arrangements promptly.

The instruction calls for an administrative response focused on the needs of the families following the loss of lives. The district administration has been asked to ensure that support is made available and that required arrangements are carried out without delay.

However, the chief minister's statement does not specify the nature of the assistance to be provided. Details about financial compensation, additional relief measures or support through specific government departments have not been announced in the information available.

Dhami's response therefore sets out two immediate priorities for the state administration: a detailed investigation into the helicopter accident and assistance for the families affected by it. The two directions address the need to establish what led to the incident while also responding to its impact on those who have lost family members.