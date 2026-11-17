dhamiUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the state was linking skill training with employment and entrepreneurship, as he honoured achievers at the Yuva Kaushal Mahotsav-2026 in Dehradun. Organised by the Skill Development and Employment Department at the IRDT auditorium, the event also saw appointment letters issued to 35 candidates trained at the Skill Hub Centre of Excellence in Sahaspur.

Dhami felicitated winners of the India Skills Competition 2025-26 and presented medals and certificates to 32 toppers of the All India Trade Test-2026 from government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). He also honoured officials who helped develop a portal to simplify and modernise the state-level ITI admission process across Uttarakhand.

Skills linked to jobs Dhami congratulated Saniya Joshi and Parth Bohra for winning silver medals at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai in September 2026. Joshi won in retail sales and Bohra in industrial design technology. India secured six silver medals and 20 Medallions for Excellence, finishing 10th. Dhami said it was the country's best performance at the competition and praised the Uttarakhand participants.

He said the government was improving ITI training, introducing modern technology and aligning courses with industry requirements. Coordination with industrial establishments was being pursued to train young people in sectors seeking skilled workers. He said the 35 appointments from the Sahaspur centre demonstrated the link between training and employment. More than 100 young people from Uttarakhand were also working abroad, he added.

Enterprise and fair recruitment Dhami urged young people to create jobs rather than remain job seekers. He said the state had introduced a startup policy, was establishing incubation centres and had provided for a ₹200 crore venture fund to promote innovation. The Yuva Protsahan Yojana and Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana offer loan and subsidy support, he said.

He said the government was working towards a youth commission to bring young people's concerns and suggestions to policymakers. Dhami also highlighted sports as a means of building discipline and teamwork, and said the state was expanding stadiums, training centres and sports infrastructure under its sports policy. Medal-winning athletes were being encouraged, including through opportunities in government services.

On recruitment, Dhami said more than 35,000 young people had secured government jobs in the past five years, taking appointments since statehood to around 55,000. He said a strict anti-cheating law followed earlier paper leaks and cheating incidents. According to him, recruitment examinations were now transparent, with selection based on merit rather than recommendations or bribes.