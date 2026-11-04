Dhami outlines Uttarakhand's push to expand sports facilities at national meet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of Vidya Bharati’s 37th All India Sports Meet 2026 in Ghaziabad, where he presented awards to winners across competitions. He said the event reflected the role of sports in building discipline, cooperation and national unity among students, while highlighting the state government’s efforts to improve facilities and opportunities for athletes.

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Addressing participants from different parts of the country, Dhami said their presence, from Himalayan border regions to Kanyakumari and from western border areas to the Northeast, offered a picture of India’s diversity. He said sporting events brought together students from different linguistic, cultural and social backgrounds and enabled them to understand one another’s traditions.

Sports and student development Dhami said winning encouraged athletes to aim higher, while losing offered an opportunity to identify weaknesses and improve performance. He said sports helped develop confidence, patience, leadership, courage and teamwork, alongside physical fitness. The disciplined routine of the sports meet, he added, also taught students time management, self-reliance and collective responsibility.

The Chief Minister praised Vidya Bharati’s role in combining education with values and character-building. He traced the organisation’s journey to the establishment of its first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur in 1952, and appreciated its work in extending education to border, rural, tribal and disadvantaged areas. He said its schools in Uttarakhand were also contributing to education and values.

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State focus on facilities Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was working to expand sports facilities and resources, provide better training and create opportunities for athletes to progress. He said the effort was to ensure that talent in remote areas also received platforms to demonstrate its ability and build a future in sports.

Citing Paris Paralympics 2024 silver medallist Nishad Kumar, Dhami said determination, regular practice and hard work could help athletes achieve major milestones. He expressed confidence that participants at the meet would go on to represent the country at national and international levels.

He also referred to the Centre’s Khelo India programme and Fit India Movement, saying the initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped raise awareness about sports and physical fitness and offered opportunities to talent from ordinary families.

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Dhami congratulated the winners and wished all participants success. He appreciated Vidya Bharati office-bearers, teachers, coaches and organisers for conducting the event. Among those present were Vidya Bharati general secretary Deshraj Sharma, joint organising secretary Yatindra Kumar Sharma, sports department convenor Muktesh Bagesha and other office-bearers. The gathering brought together educators and sports administrators associated with the organisation’s national and state-level sporting activities across many states.