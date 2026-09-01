Dhami pays tribute to Khatima statehood movement martyrs

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tribute to the statehood movement activists who were killed in the Khatima firing incident, saying Uttarakhand was the result of the sustained struggle and sacrifices of those who fought for a separate state.

Dhami attended a tribute programme in Khatima, where he offered floral tributes at the statues of the martyrs and honoured their families with angavastrams. He remembered Bhagwan Singh Sirola, Pratap Singh, Rampal, Salim Ahmed, Gopichand, Dharmanand Bhatt and Paramjit Singh, saying their sacrifice would remain an important part of Uttarakhand’s history.

The chief minister described Khatima as a significant centre of the statehood movement and said the events at Khatima, Mussoorie and Rampur Tiraha reflected the determination of those who fought for the creation of Uttarakhand.

Tribute to the statehood movement Recalling the movement, Dhami said the Khatima firing incident gave a new direction to the campaign for a separate state and strengthened the resolve of people involved in the struggle. He said Uttarakhand was not received as a gift, but was created after years of sacrifice and efforts by statehood movement activists.

Dhami said the government’s responsibility was to work towards building the state in line with the aspirations of those who had participated in the movement. He also underlined the role of women, saying the contribution of the state’s women was significant in the movement for statehood.

Welfare measures for activists Dhami said the state government had taken several measures for identified activists and their dependants. The Uttarakhand State Movement Identified Activists or Their Dependants Reservation in Government Service Act, 2023 provides eligible activists and their dependants with 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs.

He said the monthly pension for dependants of martyrs had been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,500. Those who were injured or jailed during the movement receive ₹7,000 per month, while active activists receive ₹5,500. Identified activists are also provided identity cards and free travel on government buses.

The chief minister also referred to the 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, saying it recognised the contribution of women to the statehood movement.

Dhami said the state government had also taken decisions related to the Uniform Civil Code, recruitment examinations and protection of Uttarakhand’s cultural identity. He said more than 34,000 young people had been provided government jobs through transparent recruitment processes over the past five years.