Dhami pays tribute to Patel, recalls role in integration of princely states

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue near the Clock Tower in Dehradun, recalling his contribution to India's national integration and the building of a united country.

Dhami offered floral tributes to Patel and said the leader's life had been dedicated to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. He highlighted Patel's role in bringing together the country's princely states, saying his determination, foresight and leadership had contributed significantly to the formation of an integrated nation.

According to the chief minister, Patel played a decisive role in the integration of more than 560 princely states, laying the foundation for a strong and united India. Dhami also said the contributions of Patel as the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister would always be remembered.

The programme focused on Patel's contribution to nation-building, particularly his role in the political integration of the princely states. Dhami's remarks highlighted the importance of his leadership in bringing together different territories under a united national framework.

Patel's contribution to India's unity Addressing the significance of Patel's contribution, Dhami said the former leader had devoted his life to safeguarding the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty. He described Patel's determination and vision as important factors behind his role in the integration of the princely states.

The chief minister said the integration of more than 560 princely states was a defining contribution to the making of a united India. He noted that Patel's leadership helped lay the foundation for a strong country and described his role in the process as historic.

Dhami also recalled Patel's service as India's first deputy prime minister and home minister. He said the work undertaken by Patel in these positions would remain part of the country's collective memory.

The chief minister's tribute emphasised national unity as the central theme of Patel's legacy. By recalling his contribution to the integration of princely states, Dhami highlighted the significance of the political and administrative efforts that helped bring different regions together.

Leaders attend tribute programme in Dehradun The programme was held at Patel's statue near the Clock Tower in Dehradun, where Dhami offered floral tributes. The chief minister remembered the former leader's contribution to the country's unity and the role he played in shaping an integrated India.

Dhami said Patel's life remained associated with the ideals of national unity, integrity and sovereignty. He also underlined that his contribution as the first deputy prime minister and home minister would continue to be remembered by the people of the country.

Cabinet minister Khajan Das and Dehradun mayor Saurabh Thapliyal were among those present at the programme. Other attendees also joined the tribute.

The event provided an occasion for the state leadership to remember Patel's contribution to nation-building. The chief minister's remarks centred on his role in integrating the princely states and the importance of his leadership in establishing a united India.