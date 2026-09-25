Dhami recalls Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya vision on birth anniversary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary and recalled his emphasis on Integral Humanism and Antyodaya.

At a programme held in Khatima on 25 September, CM Dhami offered flowers before Upadhyaya’s portrait and remembered the political thinker. He described Upadhyaya’s philosophy as a source of inspiration for public representatives and those involved in public service.

According to CM Dhami, Upadhyaya considered the welfare and upliftment of people at the last rung of society as a central element of development. The chief minister said the idea of Antyodaya continued to provide a framework for inclusive development and for ensuring that welfare measures reached people who are at the last mile.

Government highlights welfare focus CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was seeking to incorporate the principle of Antyodaya into its work and was focusing on the welfare of poor households, farmers, women, youth and other sections of society.

He said the government’s priority was to ensure that the benefits of development schemes and public welfare programmes reached people across the state, including those at the last mile.

The Chief Minister said Upadhyaya’s ideas remained relevant to the broader objective of ensuring that development reaches different sections of society. He linked the principle of Antyodaya with the government’s stated focus on welfare and inclusive development.

Local representatives attend programme The birth anniversary programme was attended by elected representatives and government officials. District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Mayor Vikas Sharma and Block Pramukh Reena Gautam were among those present.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati also attended the programme, along with other public representatives and officials.

The event marked the state government’s observance of Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary in Khatima, with the Chief Minister focusing his remarks on Antyodaya, public welfare and ensuring access to government programmes for people across different sections of society.