Dhami reviews preparations for Haridwar Kumbh 2027, sets October deadline for key works

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 21 reviewed preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, asking officials to complete major works within deadlines and to prioritise facilities and safety for devotees.

Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the Mela Control Building in Haridwar, where he sought updates on compliance with directions issued in previous reviews and took stock of progress on ongoing projects. He instructed departments to ensure that planning and execution at zone and sector levels are aligned to targets, timelines and quality standards.

In the meeting, the chief minister said the government’s top priority would be the “convenience, ease and safety” of devotees and that arrangements should be made with the expectation of high footfall. He asked departments to improve coordination and ensure that decisions taken at review meetings are implemented without delay.

Officials were directed to complete all works related to the Kumbh by October. Dhami said approvals for major permanent works had been granted and asked departments to finalise proposals for temporary works and complete them in a time-bound manner. He also directed that third-party audits be carried out to monitor construction and related activities.

On transport and crowd management, Dhami asked for “effective and adequate” arrangements for transport and parking and instructed officials to identify alternative routes to help manage congestion. He said a comprehensive plan should be prepared for bathing, movement and accommodation, keeping potential crowd levels in mind. The chief minister also sought special arrangements for women and elderly devotees as part of the overall planning.

Cleanliness across the Kumbh area was flagged as a focus area, with Dhami asking officials to strengthen sanitation measures and to involve voluntary organisations where needed. On healthcare, he directed that better medical facilities be ensured and asked for arrangements such as boat and bike ambulances to transport sick devotees quickly to the nearest health centres during peak days.

The chief minister asked the administration to take inputs from saints, Akharas, public representatives, religious organisations and voluntary groups, and to incorporate workable suggestions into preparations for the event’s smooth conduct.

He also directed the police and relevant departments to ensure comprehensive security arrangements during the Kumbh, including deployment of adequate forces. In addition to policing, he asked officials to factor in cyber security measures, fire safety planning and the deployment of trained personnel for rescue operations.

Reviewing permanent infrastructure work in the Kumbh area, Dhami instructed that safety audits be conducted for bridges and that any repairs identified should be completed on time. For ghats along the Ganga, he asked officials to complete strengthening work, install safety railings and make anti-slip arrangements within stipulated timelines. He also said that coordination should be established with Uttar Pradesh officials if maintenance work requires closure of the Ganga Canal.

Dhami directed that electrical lines in the Kumbh area be shifted underground ahead of the fair. He also emphasised land management and allotment discipline in the Kumbh zone and asked the Mela Officer to personally monitor the process and ensure the area remains free from encroachments.