Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought central support for infrastructure and development proposals, including new road and rail links, aviation upgrades and a proposed Ayurveda institute. At a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Dhami also acknowledged central assistance for projects in power, transport, tourism and preparations for the 2027 Kumbh.

The chief minister said the state’s strategic location, spiritual significance, tourism potential, difficult terrain and limited financial resources made sustained support from the Centre important. He requested an exemption for Uttarakhand from EAP capping, along with financial and technical assistance to expand and modernise Chinyalisaur airstrip for civil and military use.

Connectivity proposals Dhami sought approval for an expressway linking Delhi with Haldwani to improve access to the Kumaon region. His rail-related requests included a road-cum-rail tunnel for the Tanakpur-Bageshwar line, a final location survey and approval for an additional alignment, a survey of the Bageshwar-Karnaprayag line, doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line and consideration of the proposed Rishikesh-Uttarkashi line.

He also sought a feasibility study for extending the regional rapid transit system from Dehradun to Haridwar, covering the Meerut-Modipuram to Haridwar stretch. For Rishikesh, he requested support for a feasibility study through the Inland Waterways Authority of India, between Bajrang Setu and Bairagi Camp.

In healthcare, Dhami requested that one of the three All India Ayurvedic Institutes proposed by the Ministry of Ayush be established at Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Central support and tourism Dhami thanked the Centre for ₹500 crore for Kumbh-2027 and around ₹9,500 crore under the SASCI scheme. He acknowledged approval of ₹3,436.08 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for smart metering and strengthening the power system, as well as ₹199 crore for the Champawat bypass. He also thanked the Centre for approving the alignment of the Dehradun Ring Road project, estimated at around ₹1,200 crore, and for support on the Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway’s study and forest-clearance process.

The chief minister outlined plans to develop wedding destinations in Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Triyuginarayan, alongside proposed destinations at Chopta-Duggalbitta, Patwadangar and under the Sharda Corridor. Three spiritual tourism zones have been identified in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Champawat.