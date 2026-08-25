Dhami sets November 9 deadline for visible progress on Uttarakhand ropeway projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed displeasure over the slow progress of various ropeway projects in the state and directed implementing agencies to ensure that work is visibly progressing on the ground by November 9, the state’s foundation day.

Reviewing the projects at his residence on Monday, Dhami instructed all concerned implementing agencies to submit progress reports to the chief secretary within 15 days. He said he would review the projects again soon and warned that unnecessary delays in implementation would not be accepted.

The chief minister also directed district magistrates to continuously coordinate with implementing agencies and monitor proposed as well as under-construction ropeway projects in their respective districts.

Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib projects to be expedited Dhami said pending issues relating to land, forest land transfer, departmental approvals and other implementation hurdles should be resolved through coordination among the concerned departments and agencies. He stressed that project progress should not remain limited to administrative processes and that physical work should be visible by November 9.

The review covered ropeway projects being undertaken by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure and Buildings Construction Corporation (UKMRC) and the tourism department. According to the presentation, 11 ropeway projects proposed by NHLML are part of the first phase, while six are proposed under the second phase.

Dhami reviewed the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects and directed officials to accelerate the processes associated with them. The proposed Kedarnath ropeway is 12.90 km long, while the Hemkund Sahib project is 12.40 km long. The chief minister said their implementation would make pilgrimage journeys more convenient for devotees.

The Nainital ropeway project was also reviewed. Dhami directed officials to speed up related work, saying the project could provide better transport facilities for tourists and help reduce traffic pressure in the major hill destination.

The Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway was another key project discussed during the meeting. Dhami said Mussoorie faces substantial traffic pressure, particularly during the tourism season, and a ropeway could provide an alternative and convenient mode of transport while reducing pressure on roads.

Ropeways expected to boost tourism and local jobs Dhami said ropeway connectivity was particularly important for Uttarakhand because of its geographical conditions. Better ropeway connectivity would make religious and tourism destinations more accessible, reduce congestion on roads and expand opportunities for tourism, employment and self-employment, he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of proposed ropeway projects at Yamunotri, Purnagiri and Kunjapuri. He directed officials to prioritise pending procedures and asked district magistrates to ensure effective coordination wherever land or departmental action was required.

Proposals for an integrated ropeway project in Haridwar and the Triveni Ghat-Neelkanth ropeway were also discussed. Dhami directed officials to ensure passenger safety, environmental balance and future requirements while implementing the projects.