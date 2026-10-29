Dhami stops at Srinagar tea stall during road journey to Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stopped at a local tea stall near Srinagar Chungi on Monday while travelling by road from the GVK helipad to Dehradun. He interacted with local residents, children, shopkeepers and officials during the halt, according to an official release.

The visit also came as Dhami inspected the road route during his journey to the state capital. The release did not specify which stretches were inspected or whether any directions were issued regarding road conditions.

Tea stall visit draws locals Dhami stopped at the tea stall run by Mangal Singh and had tea with people present there. He also served tea to children, residents and officials, and spoke with shopkeepers and other members of the local community.

The informal interaction drew an enthusiastic response from people at the spot, with the release noting that residents and shopkeepers were pleased to meet the Chief Minister in a local setting.

Rather than holding a formal meeting, Dhami’s brief stop provided an opportunity to interact directly with people during his road journey. The visit brought together local residents and officials in an everyday setting, with the tea stall serving as the venue for the exchange.

The release described the interaction as an expression of simplicity and accessibility. It highlighted the Chief Minister’s conversations with children and residents alongside his engagement with the shopkeeper.

No further details were provided about the subjects discussed during the conversations or any specific requests raised by local residents.

Local business support message The visit was also linked to the ‘Local for Vocal’ initiative, which encourages consumers to support local businesses and products. According to the release, Dhami’s decision to stop at the tea stall conveyed a message about the importance of encouraging small traders and strengthening the regional economy.

Small establishments such as neighbourhood tea stalls form part of the local retail economy and serve residents as well as people travelling through the area. Public attention to such businesses can help highlight the role of community participation and regular customer support in sustaining local commercial activity.

The release said the interaction encouraged people to adopt local products and contribute to regional economic development. It did not, however, detail any new scheme, financial assistance or policy announcement for small businesses arising from the visit.