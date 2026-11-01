Dhami takes part in democracy-themed march in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march held in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal. The programme witnessed participation from hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and local residents. A large number of people gathered on the streets of the town, where Dhami received a welcome during the march.

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The event was organised around the themes of democracy, governance and public interest. Along with the march, a public meeting was also held, which saw participation from a large number of people. The gathering brought together party workers and residents from the area for a programme focused on strengthening democracy and good governance.

The turnout in Srinagar was a prominent feature of the event. Workers and local residents assembled along the route and joined the march, while the chief minister's participation drew a welcome from those present. The programme's title, ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’, set the central theme for the gathering and its discussions.

Democracy and governance form the focus of the programme The march was organised as part of the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ programme in Srinagar. Hundreds of BJP workers and local residents participated, making it a sizeable public gathering in the Pauri Garhwal town.

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Dhami joined the participants in the march, while people gathered on the streets to welcome him. The participation of local residents alongside party workers was among the key aspects of the event. The programme also included a public meeting, allowing the gathering to extend beyond the march.

Discussions during the programme covered issues related to the strength of democratic processes, good governance and public interest. These subjects were identified as the key areas of focus at the event. The theme also placed emphasis on the idea of protecting democracy and addressing anarchy.

The participation of the chief minister and the turnout of party workers and residents gave the programme a public-facing character. The event was held in Srinagar, a town in Pauri Garhwal district, and brought together people from the local area for the march and meeting.

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Public meeting witnesses participation from local people The public meeting held as part of the programme also witnessed a large gathering. BJP workers and local residents participated in the event, with democracy, governance and public interest forming the stated subjects of discussion.

The march and meeting were organised under a common theme, bringing the participants together around the programme's message. Dhami's presence at the march and the welcome he received from people on Srinagar's streets were notable features of the event.

The gathering reflected participation from different sections of the local community, alongside party workers. The large turnout at the public meeting further marked the scale of participation in the programme.

The event remained centred on the themes outlined in its title, with discussions focused on the importance of a strong democratic system, good governance and public welfare. The programme in Srinagar brought these subjects into focus through a public march and an accompanying meeting.

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Dhami's participation formed part of the event, which saw hundreds of people join the march and a large number attend the public meeting. The programme concluded as a public gathering centred on the stated themes of democracy, governance and public interest.