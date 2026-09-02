Dhangauri Baroliya sends Rakhi to Uttarakhand CM Dhami, recalls Dharali bond

On Raksha Bandhan, Dhangauri Baroliya sent a Rakhi to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with an emotional letter, recalling the meeting that gave their relationship a special meaning during last year’s disaster in Dharali.

A Rakhi made from her dupatta Dhangauri said she had travelled to Uttarakhand around Raksha Bandhan last year and became trapped in the floods in Dharali. When Chief Minister Dhami reached the disaster-affected area to meet people stranded there, she got an opportunity to meet him.

She recalled that Raksha Bandhan was approaching at the time. Chief Minister Dhami asked whether she had a Rakhi and could tie it on his wrist. Dhangauri did not have one with her, so she tore a small piece from her dupatta and tied it around his wrist, treating it as a Rakhi.

In her letter, she wrote that from that day onwards she considered Chief Minister Dhami her Dharma brother. She said the meeting continues to hold a place in her heart and remains a moment she will never forget.

Dhangauri also recalled the difficult circumstances in Dharali and said Chief Minister Dhami boosted the morale of people who were stranded and gave them confidence.

A bond remembered on Raksha Bandhan Referring to the story of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, Dhangauri said that just as Krishna came forward to help Draupadi, Chief Minister Dhami became a source of support for her during that difficult period. For her, the incident transformed a meeting during a disaster into a bond of affection and trust.

Dhangauri said that although she is away from Uttarakhand this year, she could not forget to send a Rakhi to her brother on Raksha Bandhan. She sent the Rakhi with affection and feelings that accompanied the gesture in Dharali last year.

Dhangauri said the piece of dupatta tied around the Chief Minister’s wrist had become a memory. The experience, she added, continues to remind her of the support and reassurance she received during that difficult time.

In her letter, Dhangauri wished Chief Minister Dhami good health and a long life. She expressed the hope that he would continue serving Uttarakhand and its people with the same commitment and dedication.