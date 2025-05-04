Dhoni takes blame on himself after CSK lose to RCB by 2 runs

Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday took the blame on himself for his side's narrow two-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here, saying he should have "converted a couple of more shots to ease the pressure" when he was in the middle.

CSK failed to score four runs off the last ball as RCB pipped them by a couple of runs in a thrilling last-ball finish, with young Ayush Mhatre’s 94 (48 balls, 9x4, 5x6) and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 77 (45 balls, 8x4, 2x6) going in vain.

Mhatre and Jadeja had put CSK on course for a victory with their splendid 64-ball 114-run stand for the third wicket, setting up the foundation in pursuit of 214.

“When I went into bat, with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should have converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure. I take the blame,” Dhoni told the broadcaster.

In a season laden with issues on and off the field, Dhoni admitted CSK’s batters were not equipped to play low-full tosses as well as some others.

“Not all batters are comfortable playing that (the paddle) shot. (It is) something the batters need to practice in the modern era. But most of our batters are not comfortable playing it,” he said.

“Jadeja plays that shot but he was backing his shots (down the ground) more. Batting was an area where we were slightly behind. But today, as a department, feel the batting did very well,” Dhoni added.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar credited his batters and Yash Dayal for pulling off the win in the final over. Despite being hit for a six, Dayal nailed his low full tosses perfectly to deny CSK a win.

“It was a tight game but credit goes to the batsmen the way they batted. The way the bowlers shown the courage, it was tremendous,” he said.

“He (Dayal) is a main bowler of the team, he is a death specialist, it was a clear-cut thought to give the last over to Yash. Last year also he did well and I'm happy for him. I had confidence in Suyash (Sharma) also, till now he has been bowling good overs for RCB,” Patidar added.

RCB all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who hit a 14-ball 53 not out and proved to be the difference between the two teams, credited his base and bat swing for smacking six sixes and four boundaries for the fastest fifty of the season.

“Today I had my opportunity. I was waiting for a long time, finally got out to bat, wanted to give the team a good finish,” he said.

About his power hitting, Shepherd said, “(It is due to) my base and the way I swing. Timmy (Tim David) was telling me to just hold my shape and swing from there as the ball as holding.