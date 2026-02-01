Different surfaces, day games in T20 WC are new challenges but we can adapt: NZ captain Santner

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) Skipper Mitchell Santner said New Zealand will rely on their past experience in the sub-continent and inherent adaptability skills to tame different conditions to come good in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis played eight white ball matches (3 ODIs and 5 T20Is) in India in the run-up to the ICC showpiece, beginning on February 7.

"I guess we've had a few players who played in Chennai recently in the IPL or obviously games throughout our careers. I think the last couple of years have shown that Chennai is a pretty good wicket," said Santner after the fifth T20I against India here on Saturday, which they lost by 46 runs.

New Zealand, placed in Group B along with Afghanistan, UAE, South Africa and Canada, will play three group matches in Chennai and one in Ahmedabad.

In that, two matches will have 11 am starts, while the other games will begin at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Santner said the Antipodeans have the wherewithal to rise up to the challenge.

"The day game is going to be slightly different. Guys are going to have to reset their clocks, try to get up a little bit earlier. But again, it's a new challenge for us. We go to Ahmedabad for one game on red soil, then we go to Chennai on black soil, so it's going to be slightly different.

"I guess we pride ourselves on trying to adapt as quickly as we can on surfaces. So, I think, going throughout the World Cup, we have to adapt to different surfaces. We've got three games in Chennai, so, it might play a lot different to what here, or it could play the same. And if it does, we kind of know how to operate," he explained.

In that context, Santner said the testing T20I series against India which they lost 1-4 will stand them in good stead.

"I think we're obviously tested a lot throughout the series. We knew that was going to be the case. We know how good India are, especially their record at home. But for us it was a great series, great prep," he said.

"I guess the results, a little bit disappointing, but as a learning, I think everyone, bowlers especially, got a lot out of the series. So if we are to come up against India, or a really flat wicket in India, where I guess 230, 240 might be a good effort," he said.

The New Zealand captain was delighted to see the return of express pacer Lockie Ferguson.

In his first match after a few months, Ferguson had figures of two for 41 and his wickets were Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

"Lockie has shown his class whenever he plays for New Zealand. Obviously, he's in the franchise stuff as well, but I think for us, making sure he was back ready and fit, ready to go," Santner said.