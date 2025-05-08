Diksha looks to maintain momentum on LET; Pranavi, Avani and Tvesa join Korean challenge

Seoul, Korea, May 8 (PTI) The Indian quartet, led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, will look to produce a strong performance when it returns to action on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after a three-week break at the Aramco Korea Championship, beginning on Friday.

Diksha and Pranavi will be joined by Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth in the USD 2 million event at the New Korea Country Club, which is hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year.

Diksha has been enjoying a fine run this season and will aim to continue her momentum after back-to-back Top-10 finishes – T-9 at the SA Women’s Open and T-8 at the Joburg Open. Earlier, she finished T-11 at the NSW Open in Australia and was runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco to begin her season.

Currently fifth on the LET Order of Merit, Diksha in six starts has had three Top-10 finishes and missed just one cut.

Karnataka girls, Pranavi and Avani, also multiple winners on their home Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Tour, have had decent outings so far.

Pranavi in five starts has made four cuts and was in Top-15 twice – T-14 at NSW Open and T-11 SA Women’s Open and she is 37th on the Order of Merit.

Rookie Avani has also made four cuts in five starts with two Top-20 results – T-16 at Lalla Meryem Cup and T-13 at Australian Women’ Classic and she is 38th on the Merit list.

Tvesa Malik will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes as she has made just one cut in four starts and will need some strong results to rise from her current 134th place.

All four want to get into a strong position to challenge for their home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open, later in the year.

This is the seventh event of the 2025 global schedule and will feature 104 players from 33 nations in the Team and Individual competitions with a prize fund of USD 2,000,000 on offer.

The individual competition has on offer USD 1.5m and another USD 500,000 is for the team event.

In the Team competition, the best two gross scores from the four players on each hole will count towards their side’s overall score.

World No 8 Hyo Joo Kim leads the field on home soil and will be defending her crown after her three-shot shot victory in 2024. Kim is joined by compatriot and fellow Major winner Sung Hyun Park as well as USA’s Danielle Kang, the winning captain in last year’s Team event.

There are a lot of LET winners with no fewer than 34 champions teeing up in Seoul.

The field of 104 players will be split into 26 teams. One of those teams will have four South Korean amateurs, with the other 25 teams split into teams of four professionals.