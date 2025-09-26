Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali hail International Emmy nods for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh have expressed joy over the two International Emmy nominations for their film "Amar Singh Chamkila", calling it a recognition of Punjab and its artists.

The Netflix film, based on the life and times of slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, is nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. Dosanjh has earned a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations in New York on Thursday night, with the film emerging as the lone Indian entry.

"'Amar Singh Chamkila' is a rare film because it has to do with the scent of the land of Panjab- its music, its socio-politics, its conflict, its aspirations, and its many problems.

"The fact that conflict creates art creates conflict was represented through the life of Amar Singh Chamkila in this film. We are all very happy that we could bring the story of Chamkila, such a unique individual, to the fore. The story of Amarjot and Chamkila is also the story of Panjab," Ali said in a statement.

At the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala, scheduled to be held in New York City on November 24, the film will vie for the TV Movie/Mini-Series award alongside “Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb” (Germany), “Lost Boys & Fairies” (United Kingdom) and “Vencer o Morir” (Chile).

Ali, 54, congratulated the film's team, especially lead star Dosanjh, saying the film could not have been made without him.

"I would like to congratulate the team for these nominations, and I would like to congratulate Diljit Dosanjh twice over because he's also nominated in the Best Actor category in the Emmy Awards for this film... Not for a moment on the shoot was he not Chamkila. It was a wonderful grassroot kind of experience shooting in Panjab for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'," he added.

Dosanjh, who has been widely praised for his portrayal of Chamkila, who was gunned down at the age of 27 in 1988 along with his wife Amarjot, said the honour was a tribute to the late musician’s legacy.

“I feel truly honoured Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognized and talked about at a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys. I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali sir for choosing me for the role," the 41-year-old said.

In the best actor category, Dosanjh will be competing against David Mitchell for “Ludwig” (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for “Yo, adicto” (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia).

The film, produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films, also starred Parineeti Chopra. It featured music by A R Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, expressed excitement over the two nominations for "Amar Singh Chamkila".

"This story is a celebration of an iconic Indian artist whose music and journey transcended boundaries, and it reflects our passion at Netflix for bringing authentic and powerful local Indian stories to audiences everywhere.

"This has been an extraordinary collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, A.R.Rahman, and the entire cast and crew, all of whom poured their heart into the film. These nominations are not only a recognition of their remarkable work but also a tribute to Chamkila’s enduring legacy that continues to inspire," she said.

India’s past International Emmy winners include the Netflix series “Delhi Crime”, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who bagged Best Comedy trophy in 2021 for his Netflix special "Vir Das: Landing".