Disappointed to see Im the only female coach in womens Hundred: Keightley

London, Mar 12 (PTI) Former Australian cricketer Lisa Keightley is "disappointed" at the lack of female head coaches in the women's Hundred and hopes more will join her in the future.

Keightley, who is at the helm of MI London, was the only woman head coach among the eight teams at Wednesday's historic player auction.

There has been a significant increase in player salaries, with a total of 178 cricketers going under the hammer at the auction.

"It's really changing fast, isn't it? And I suppose the three powerhouses - India, England, and Australia - having a very competitive T20 competitions - it's really driving the women's space and the pay equity," she told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"We're not there, but it's moving and it's moving pretty fast, so that's really good.

"The only thing I'm disappointed in is I look around the room and I'm the only female head coach. So for me, waving the flag and hopefully as we move into cricket, we get a few more female head coaches here," she added.

The League will start on July 21 and conclude on August 16.

"In saying that, we've got a few coaching internationally and I'm really hoping that a lot of the staff have female coaches within their coaching set-up, so from that point of view, it's moving quick, but looking around being the only female coach, that's a bit disappointing to be totally honest," she continued.

Keightley has established a highly successful international coaching career spanning over two decades, leading top national teams, state sides, and premier T20 franchise leagues across Australia, England, and India.

"As females, you always think you're not ready and you're happy to be an assistant, but I think the only way you get in there and do it is if you get the opportunity, take it, get in there, do it," said Keightley, who was the head coach of MI for Women's Premier League in 2025.

"If someone says they want you to be a head coach, don't think you're not ready. You've got to jump at the chance, be brave and back yourself and put good people around you and you'll be fine."

Keightley said it would take time for things to change.

"It's a tough one. It will change over time and it's just players getting back into the system, having opportunity and finding their way through their journey and hopefully moving forward," she said.

"This will be a different space we're in, but you're competing in an open playing field, so you just shouldn't get the position.