While rivals bleed users, Stoxkart scripts a different story — adding 80,000 new accounts and saving traders ₹ 30 crore in brokerage, even as it processes 3 lakh orders daily with an 80% recurring rate. India's retail broking industry is seeing a slowdown in trading participation, with the top three brokerage platforms together losing an estimated 3–5 lakh users over the past three months, according to industry executives tracking account activity. Stoxkart, however, is swimming against the tide — the discount broker has quietly onboarded 80,000 new accounts, signalling a decisive shift in where cost-conscious traders are choosing to put their trust.

In contrast, Stoxkart a Zero Brokerage Trading Appis reporting 35% month-on-month growth, alongside higher order volumes and stronger repeat usage highlighting a widening divergence in trader engagement patterns.

The shift comes as several brokers report muted activity amid volatile markets and increasing sensitivity among traders toward costs and advisory quality.

Diverging engagement trends While overall retail participation has softened, Stoxkart, currently the best trading app processes nearly 3 lakh orders daily, with the company stating that around 70% of its accounts belong to active traders rather than dormant users.

Industry observers say this divergence reflects changing trader priorities, with consistency and cost predictability outweighing aggressive onboarding or short-term incentives.

“Retail traders are becoming more selective about where they trade,” said an industry executive tracking platform-level engagement. “That’s starting to reflect clearly in retention metrics.”

Pricing structure and cost transparency Unlike the per-order brokerage model followed by most platforms, Stoxkart operates on a flat subscription-based pricing structure targeted at frequent traders.

Company data shows traders on the platform have collectively saved over ₹30 crore in brokerage, translating to ₹18,000– ₹20,000 in annual savings per active trader, depending on trading frequency.

Market participants note that predictable costs tend to support continued participation, particularly during non-trending market phases.

Retention over acquisition Retention has emerged as a key challenge across the industry. While many brokers continue to add accounts, sustained trading activity has weakened.

Stoxkart reports an 80% recurring trader rate, with a majority of users continuing to trade consistently across market cycles at a time when several platforms are seeing net user attrition.

“Brokerage growth is no longer about scale alone,” said a senior industry executive. “It’s about retaining traders when markets are uneven.”

Research-led participation Another contributing factor, analysts say, is access to compliant research.

Stoxkart provides traders with inputs from analysts registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, aligning with regulatory efforts to curb unverified trading advice on social platforms.

Such research-backed participation, observers note, encourages disciplined trading behaviour, especially among newer market participants.

A structural shift underway As the retail market matures, brokers are increasingly being evaluated on unit economics, retention, and trader outcomes, rather than headline acquisition numbers.

Subscription pricing, transparent costs, and research-supported participation are emerging as common themes among platforms reporting stable activity. In an environment where leading brokers are losing users, Stoxkart’s recent metrics suggest that structural choices, not short-term incentives, are shaping performance.

Key Takeaways Top brokers lost an estimated 3–5 lakh users in three months; Stoxkart grew 35% MoM

The platform processes ~3 lakh orders daily, with 70% active trader accounts

Traders have saved over ₹ 30 crore through flat pricing

An 80% recurring rate indicates sustained engagement

SEBI-registered research supports compliant participation

