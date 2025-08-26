Discover AlUla: Where history meets hospitality.

This historic town in Saudi Arabia is drawing tourists from around the world for the unique blend of history, adventure, and luxury that it offers. From resorts that blend into the desert landscape, immersing you in nature, to glamping experiences, each stay is a statement in design, sustainability, and a connection to the destination. Read on to know some of the accommodation options that you can consider for your next trip.

Advertisement

Live within a UNESCO Site at The Chedi Hegra Step into history at The Chedi Hegra, the world’s first luxury hotel inside a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Thoughtfully designed within 16 preserved structures—including a historic railway station and mud-brick villas—the boutique property offers just 35 exclusive rooms blending heritage with modern elegance.

Guests can dine at Prima Classe, set in the restored railway station with an Ottoman-era locomotive on display, or explore traditional coffee rituals at the Saudi Coffee House. A striking 700-metre Lamellae Canopy links the hotel’s historic buildings with contemporary spaces, complemented by art installations that celebrate AlUla’s past.

With a spa villa, pool, and a larger wellness center opening soon, The Chedi Hegra offers an unparalleled chance to experience ancient history while enjoying modern luxury.

Advertisement

A Desert Sanctuary at Banyan Tree AlUla

An oasis of wellness and connection

Nestled in Ashar Valley, Banyan Tree AlUla is a luxury desert retreat where contemporary comfort meets raw natural beauty. The resort features 47 tented villas with high ceilings, Arabian-inspired design, and private plunge pools or fire pits, all offering sweeping views of AlUla’s dramatic sandstone landscape.

Advertisement

Dining is a journey of its own, with Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, and Harrat, which blends international and Middle Eastern flavors using locally sourced ingredients. Both venues pair global cuisine with the timeless backdrop of the desert.

Wellness takes centre stage here. Guests can unwind at the holistic spa or take a dip in the resort’s iconic rock pool—carved into sandstone and celebrated as one of the most Instagrammable pools in the world. Designed with sustainability and cultural authenticity in mind, Banyan Tree AlUla offers a rare chance to immerse in nature without compromising on luxury.

Our Habitas AlUla: Immersed in Nature and Community

Desert landscapes meet modern comfort.

Advertisement

Set deep within the sandstone canyons of Ashar Valley, Our Habitas AlUla blends sustainable design with meaningful cultural connection. The resort’s villas, framed by palm groves and rugged cliffs, are built to flow seamlessly into the desert landscape, creating an atmosphere where nature and comfort exist in harmony.

More than just a place to stay, our Habitas AlUla is an invitation to recharge. Its wellness centre offers treatments inspired by local traditions and Middle Eastern techniques, alongside an alchemy bar and outdoor spaces designed for healing. Guests can begin the day with sunrise yoga, experience meditation and sound therapy under open skies, or take part in art installations and cultural explorations that highlight AlUla’s heritage.

The resort also emphasises community and shared experiences. Evenings are brought alive with communal dinners, curated music, and storytelling sessions around the fire—turning every stay into a journey of connection, both with others and with the timeless spirit of the desert.

Advertisement

Dar Tantora The House Hotel: Living History in AlUla Old Town

Step back in time with heritage-inspired stays.

or travelers who want to immerse themselves in history, Dar Tantora The House Hotel offers a rare chance to stay within the heart of AlUla’s Old Town. Set among narrow lanes and traditional courtyards, this boutique property has been carefully restored from centuries-old mudbrick homes, preserving the spirit of the past while adding layers of modern comfort.

Advertisement

Handcrafted décor, sustainable materials, and candlelit interiors create an atmosphere that feels both intimate and authentic. Named after the ancient Tantora sundial, which for generations marked the changing of seasons, the property embodies AlUla’s timeless connection to heritage and nature.

Beyond the rooms, guests can wander the Old Town’s markets, explore historic alleyways, or simply pause in shaded courtyards, soaking in the charm of a once-thriving crossroads on the incense route.

A Modern Base at Cloud7 Residence AlUla Cloud7 Residence AlUla offers the comfort of home within a sleek, low-rise bungalow complex set against AlUla’s sandstone cliffs. Its 301 one-bedroom units include air conditioning, an open-plan living area, a kitchenette, and a private terrace designed to feel effortlessly welcoming.

Advertisement

Guests can enjoy an L-shaped pool, a gym, and two dining venues — Charcood, serving charcoal-grilled international fare, and Off-Road Café for lighter bites, along with complimentary Wi-Fi and concierge services.

Ideal for extended stays, family groups, or travellers seeking flexibility, Cloud7 provides a modern and practical base from which to explore AlUla’s heritage, landscapes, and cultural highlights.

From heritage stays to modern escapes, AlUla offers a range of experiences for every kind of traveller. Alongside these properties, you’ll also find other distinctive stays such as Shaden Resort, Ashar Tented Resort, and Caravan by Habitas —each adding its own flavour to the destination’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.