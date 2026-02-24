Discover KEYSTONE: Your Key to Unforgettable Family Holidays!

The best family holidays aren’t about ticking boxes, but about slow mornings, shared laughter, and moments of emotional presence that linger long after you return home. Yet getting there isn’t always easy. It often means juggling calendars, budgets, and the endless search for just the right accommodation.

Enter, Keystone Privileged Access Programme—Club Mahindra’s new and evolved membership programme, imagined for modern families who value simplicity, flexibility, and elevated holiday experiences. Pick from the uniquely designed EBONY, IVORY, and JADE Keys, depending on your family’s favourite season to travel. And just like that, you’ve made your way into Club Mahindra’s 30-year-old legacy of family-first holidays!

Keystone makes it easier than ever—offering 7 nights/8 days of holidays every year across more than 140 Club Mahindra resorts. But that’s not what makes it a wholesome way to holiday.

With Keystone, your holidays are filled with thoughtfully crafted experiences like apple orchard picnics, birdwatching, local culture trails, wellness sessions, and supervised playtime & workshops for kids that let you enjoy some well-earned downtime. Just the right ingredients for those shared moments that turn into core memories years later. Complimentary breakfasts, served with a side of laughter and conversations, summon the troops to the table, while 24/7 concierge services ease your mind by lending an extra hand to the tiny tots or senior members of your travelling party.

The best part? The road to this montage of extraordinary moments is pretty straightforward. Here’s a look at how Keystone can make your holidays joyful, and your planning reassuringly simple.

How to Pick the Right Key?

The Keystone programme has three Keys. Pick one based on what time of the year your loved ones prefer to travel. This saves the scramble for last-minute bookings, taking pressure off before holidays.

EBONY

This Key is for those who wish to travel all year round, whenever the heart desires. With a 52-week access window for 7 nights/8 days of holidays, flexibility is the biggest flex for EBONY members.

IVORY

This one’s for families who like to experience destinations at the peak of their popularity. With a 46-week access window for 7 nights/8 days of holidays, this Key has you covered for most major holiday seasons, especially school vacations.



JADE

If you like to travel during the quieter seasons and your idea of the perfect holiday is witnessing a destination at its most serene, then congratulations, JADE is your key. The 24-week access window for 7 nights/8 days of holidays covers parts of the calendar that make for the most peaceful getaways.

What are the Keystone Benefits?

Large Premium Rooms

Keystone understands that the fondest travel memories often emerge out of quieter family moments that unfold in the backdrop of your big plans. Club Mahindra’s 400+ sq. ft. suite-style bedrooms make for the perfect living canvas for your memories-to-be. Its one and two-bedroom suites, spanning up to 1250 sq. ft., hold spatial freedom for the sweet chaos that big travelling groups are familiar with.

Future-proof pricing

If you see family holidays as a way of life, then the future-proof pricing of this membership—available across varying tenures of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years—will ensure that your holiday plans are immune to price fluctuations.

24/7 Concierge Services

Nobody wants to sweat it on a holiday. Yet you want to ensure the best care for your playful kids and ageing grandparents. Round-the-clock assistance from Keystone’s 24/7 concierge services makes both possible. Whether it’s making travel arrangements or planning special occasions, every single detail is tended to with utmost care.

Complimentary Breakfast

Who doesn’t like to start the holiday fun with a ritual of a hearty breakfast? And it tastes all the more delicious when it’s on the house. So, Keystone comes with the promise of complimentary breakfasts for two people per room per night!

Access to Local Culture

Beyond the allure of curated experiences, every Keystone destination is a treasure trove of local culture and heritage. From Kathakali dances to indigenous craft-making—these holidays are designed to create a depth of authentic experiences for your loved ones.

Special Discounts on In-Resort Spends

Souvenirs or self-care, in-resort splurges feel sweeter with Keystone’s members-only discounts on select spends.

Flexible Plans for Your Changing Needs

Flexibility is at the heart of Keystone. With this programme, you can select from 5, 10, 15 and 20-year membership plans. The longer the tenure, the higher your price benefits. But fret not if you wish to foray into the good life with a shorter tenure first—you can upgrade to a higher tenure plan anytime. For those ready for long-term commitment, Keystone has you covered with an easy exit policy.



With Club Mahindra’s evolving roster of stunning domestic and international stays, your compass can shift effortlessly from majestic mountains to powder-soft beaches, from vibrant islands to goosebump-raising jungle safaris—far from the madding crowd you’ve been hoping to escape.

Through it all, Keystone nurtures the tender, joyful moments that bring your family together—without stress, with intention.